Olugbon of Orile-Igbon Hails Olubadan-Designate Ladoja, Calls Oyo Kingship Succession Plan a Model for Yoruba Race

Ibadan, Sept. 11, 2025 (NAN) – The Olugbon of Orile-Igbon in Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State, Oba Francis Alao, has described the Oyo State kingship succession system as one of the most exemplary among the Yoruba race, highlighting its structured and transparent approach to selecting the next paramount ruler.

Oba Alao made the remarks on Thursday during a courtesy visit to the private residence of the Olubadan-designate, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, in Ibadan. The traditional ruler, who represents one of the oldest and most influential royal lineages in Oyo State, said the visit was aimed at congratulating Ladoja and discussing how traditional rulers could form a cohesive synergy to promote unity, development, and peace across the state.

Historical Significance of Ladoja’s Ascension

“The rich experience and wisdom of the Olubadan-designate, as a former governor and distinguished senator, cannot be underestimated in achieving the much-needed peaceful coexistence across the Yoruba race,” Oba Alao said.

He highlighted the historical nature of Ladoja’s ascension, noting that it is unprecedented for a former state governor to assume the position of a first-class paramount ruler in Oyo State. “It has not happened in the history of Nigeria that a former governor will take the position of a first-class paramount ruler. We are making history in one way or another,” he said.

According to Oba Alao, the Oyo State succession plan ensures that traditional rulers are not only custodians of culture but also partners in governance and societal progress. He emphasized that unity among traditional rulers, collaboration with government institutions, and prioritization of the people’s welfare are key to sustaining peace and promoting development in Oyo State.

Oyo Kingship Succession: A Model for Yoruba Race

Oyo State’s hierarchical chieftaincy system, particularly the Olubadan line of succession, has long been regarded as a model in Yoruba culture. Unlike other regions where succession may be influenced by political affiliations or contested claims, the Oyo system uses a structured promotion mechanism. Chiefs ascend the ranks based on seniority and service, culminating in the appointment of the Olubadan, the state’s highest traditional ruler.

Oba Alao stressed that this system promotes predictability, minimizes conflicts, and ensures that only the most experienced and respected individuals ascend to the throne. “We are blessed in the Oyo State traditional council to have someone like Ladoja – a former governor and senator – in our midst. His wealth of experience will strengthen the cohesion of the traditional institution and support socio-economic development,” he added.

Collaboration for Peace and Development

During the visit, Oba Alao emphasized the importance of collaboration between traditional rulers, the state government, and local communities. “As traditional rulers, we must jointly work on unity, progress, and development. The interest of our dear state should come first, above any other ambition,” he said.

He further called on fellow traditional rulers to engage constructively with elected officials, local government authorities, and civil society to ensure that cultural heritage and contemporary governance work hand-in-hand to benefit the people. “This must be our paramount goal. We must work hand-in-hand with the governor and local government chairmen to ensure sustainable development in our domains,” Oba Alao added.

The Role of Traditional Rulers in Modern Governance

Oyo State traditional rulers have historically played significant roles in governance, mediating conflicts, and guiding community development. In contemporary times, their influence extends beyond ceremonial duties to active participation in policy discussions, social programs, and initiatives that foster economic growth and social cohesion.

Oba Alao’s remarks underscore the continued relevance of traditional institutions in modern Nigeria. By collaborating with the government and leveraging their cultural authority, traditional rulers can ensure that developmental policies align with local realities and community needs.

Olubadan-Designate Ladoja: A Legacy of Service

Oba Rashidi Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo State and senator, brings decades of political and administrative experience to the Olubadan throne. Known for his strategic vision and commitment to development, Ladoja has championed initiatives in education, infrastructure, and economic empowerment during his tenure in public office.

His ascension to the Olubadan stool represents a blending of traditional authority and modern governance experience. Observers say Ladoja’s leadership is expected to strengthen the influence of the Olubadan institution, foster unity among Yoruba communities, and drive socio-economic initiatives across Oyo State.

Promoting Cultural Heritage and Civic Responsibility

Oba Alao highlighted the critical role of cultural preservation in shaping civic responsibility and social cohesion. He noted that traditional institutions provide a framework for ethical leadership, conflict resolution, and community mobilization. By respecting succession protocols and upholding the integrity of the traditional council, Oyo State sets a benchmark for other Yoruba states.

“Traditional rulers are not only custodians of culture; they are also partners in governance. Their guidance ensures stability, mediates disputes, and reinforces moral values within communities,” he said.

Support from Government and Community Leaders

Oba Alao also emphasized the need for close collaboration between traditional rulers and government authorities to achieve development goals. By coordinating efforts, the state can ensure effective implementation of policies, equitable distribution of resources, and sustainable growth in key sectors such as agriculture, education, and health.

He praised the proactive role of community leaders in supporting the succession process and fostering unity among different groups. “We must collectively ensure that peace and harmony prevail. This is essential not only for the Yoruba race but for Nigeria’s broader socio-political stability,” he said.

The Future of Oyo State Traditional Council

With Ladoja’s ascension, the Oyo State traditional council anticipates enhanced coordination among rulers, improved engagement with government agencies, and a stronger focus on social development programs. Oba Alao expressed optimism that the synergy between the Olubadan-designate and other chiefs would promote effective governance at both local and state levels.

He concluded by reaffirming his commitment to working with Ladoja and other traditional rulers to advance peace, unity, and development across Oyo State and beyond. “We are ready to collaborate with the Olubadan-designate and other traditional rulers to ensure that our cultural heritage strengthens governance and benefits our people,” Oba Alao said.

Conclusion: A Model of Tradition and Progress

The visit of Oba Francis Alao to Olubadan-designate Ladoja highlights the balance between tradition and modern governance in Oyo State. The structured succession system, respect for cultural norms, and active engagement of experienced leaders like Ladoja create a model for other Yoruba states and communities across Nigeria.

Observers say this milestone reinforces the importance of traditional institutions in national development, demonstrating that cultural heritage and modern leadership can work hand-in-hand to promote peace, unity, and socio-economic growth.

As Oyo State prepares for the formal installation of Olubadan-designate Ladoja, stakeholders and residents alike are optimistic that his tenure will usher in an era of stability, progress, and collaborative leadership, setting a benchmark for traditional councils across Nigeria.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.