“NUPRC Secures $400M, Tightens Oil Sector Divestment Rules”

The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, has said Nigeria is leveraging lessons from costly global divestment cases to safeguard its oil and gas sector, securing over $400 million in decommissioning liabilities and imposing stricter rules on recent asset transfers.

Komolafe made the disclosure on Wednesday during his remarks at the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) Companies Forum in Lagos. Represented by the Deputy Director of Human Resources, Corporate Services & Administration, Efemona Bassey, he spoke on the theme, “Divestments, Liabilities, and the Impact of Ongoing Reforms on Extractive Companies in Nigeria,” according to a statement from the commission’s Head of Media and Strategic Communications, Eniola Akinkuotu.

The NUPRC boss said the Commission had studied divestment lessons from other countries, including the North Sea, where decommissioning is projected at £27 billion by 2032, the Gulf of Mexico at over $9 billion, and Alberta, Canada, where more than 97,000 inactive or abandoned wells now carry decommissioning costs between C$30 billion and C$70 billion. In Australia, Northern Oil & Gas left behind liabilities exceeding AU$200 million in 2019.

Drawing on these lessons, Nigeria structured recent divestments—including NAOC to Oando Energy Resources, Equinor to Chappal Energies, Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited to Seplat Energies, SPDC to Renaissance Africa Energy, and TotalEnergies to Telema Energies—under more stringent frameworks to prevent lasting financial and environmental burdens.

Komolafe stressed that without a robust and enforceable framework for abandonment and decommissioning, divestment transitions could create significant liabilities. He noted that Nigeria, under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and subsequent regulatory measures, has taken decisive steps to mitigate these risks. Sections 232 and 233 of the PIA place full responsibility for decommissioning petroleum wells, installations, structures, utilities, plants, and pipelines on licensees and lessees, while Chapter 3 and Section 104 establish obligations for host community development and environmental remediation.

The NUPRC boss said each divestment in 2024 provided an opportunity to test the Commission’s Divestment Framework, rigorously assessing technical capacity, verifying financial strength, and securing decommissioning and abandonment obligations via upfront escrow arrangements. He noted that over $400 million in pre-sale decommissioning liabilities have been secured through Letters of Credit and escrow accounts, host community obligations are fully met, and environmental remediation commitments of over $9.2 million have been pledged.

Since April 2023, NUPRC has approved 94 decommissioning and abandonment plans in alignment with the PIA, representing total liabilities of $4.424 billion, which will be progressively remitted over the production life of the respective fields into designated escrow accounts. The Commission has also addressed longstanding concerns regarding the domiciliation of escrow accounts, with the regulatory framework now awaiting formal gazetting by the Ministry of Justice.

Komolafe acknowledged the role of NUPRC partners, NEITI, and the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), praising NEITI for ensuring transparency and disclosure, and OPTS for supporting regulations that balance industry realities with national priorities. He also highlighted ongoing life extension projects with operators, including facility integrity audits, subsea upgrades, and enhanced reservoir management, which aim to sustain safe production, delay decommissioning, reduce environmental risks, and strengthen resilience across mature fields.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.