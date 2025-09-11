“NSE Rallies: Investors Gain N190 Billion”

Lagos, Sept. 11, 2025 (NAN) – The Nigerian equities market ended Thursday’s trading session on a bullish trajectory, delivering N190 billion gains to investors as confidence returned to key sectors of the economy. Market analysts said the rally was spurred by strong buying interest in prominent stocks, reflecting renewed optimism about corporate earnings and economic recovery.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) saw market capitalisation rise from N88.813 trillion at the opening bell to N89.003 trillion, an increase of N190 billion, representing a growth of 0.21 per cent. Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) gained 300.49 points, closing at 140,665.85 compared to 140,365.36 recorded on Wednesday.

Investor Sentiment and Market Breadth

Thursday’s bullish close was accompanied by a positive market breadth, with 41 gainers against 12 losers, showing broad-based buying across multiple sectors. Investors appeared particularly drawn to stocks in the banking, insurance, and industrial goods sectors, signaling confidence in their resilience amid evolving economic conditions.

Among the top gainers, Guinness Nigeria, Cileasing, and Livingtrust Mortgage Bank led the pack with a 10 per cent surge each, closing at N143, N6.60, and N4.62 per share respectively. Meanwhile, Etranzact, a key player in fintech solutions, rose 9.68 per cent to N13.60, while Regency Alliance Insurance appreciated by 9.42 per cent, finishing at N1.51 per share. Analysts attributed these gains to strong investor confidence in companies with solid fundamentals and robust earnings reports.

On the losers’ table, NEM Insurance topped the decliners with a 9.94 per cent drop, settling at N28.10 per share. Other notable laggards included AXA Mansard Insurance (-4.76%) at N15.99, Computer Warehouse Group(-4.71%) at N16.20, Ellah Lakes (-4.29%) at N13.40, and Consolidated Hallmark Holdings (-4.28%) at N4.03. Analysts said the declines reflected selective profit-taking, particularly in companies whose recent run-ups had made them more expensive relative to their fundamentals.

Market Activity and Turnover

Thursday’s session recorded a decrease in overall market turnover, reflecting a consolidation phase following recent trading spikes. A total of 378.2 million shares, valued at N12.4 billion, changed hands across 22,935 transactions. This was down from 767.7 million shares worth N40.64 billion exchanged in 24,837 deals on Wednesday, indicating a moderation in trading volumes.

Despite lower volume, certain stocks dominated activity in terms of trading numbers. Ja Paul Gold led in volume with 42.1 million shares valued at N111.9 million, closely followed by Zenith Bank with 27.9 million shares worth N1.87 billion. United Bank for Africa exchanged 27.3 million shares for N1.3 billion, while Access Corporation traded 25.3 million shares valued at N669.1 million, and Nigerian Breweries recorded 18.5 million shares worth N1.3 billion. Market watchers noted that these highly traded stocks continued to attract retail and institutional investors, underscoring their liquidity and market appeal.

Analysis and Outlook

Financial analysts said Thursday’s bullish session underscores a cautious but growing confidence among investors in the Nigerian capital market. “The gains we are seeing are being driven largely by blue-chip stocks that have consistently demonstrated strong earnings, robust management, and resilient business models,” said a senior market strategist.

Investors are also encouraged by favorable corporate earnings releases and expectations of policy stability from regulatory bodies, including the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Analysts, however, cautioned that market participants should remain vigilant as lower trading volumes may indicate short-term consolidation, where traders take profits while waiting for clearer signals from corporate earnings and macroeconomic indicators.

Despite the lower turnover, the bullish trend is a positive signal for investor sentiment, suggesting that confidence in the equities market is slowly rebounding after weeks of cautious trading. Market experts believe sustained gains in stocks like Guinness Nigeria, Cileasing, and Etranzact may encourage new investors to enter the market, while strategic investments in insurance and financial services companies could yield long-term benefits.

Overall, Thursday’s session represents a balanced blend of optimism and caution, with the market showing resilience despite a lower overall trading volume. Analysts remain watchful for the next market driver, with expectations that corporate earnings, policy clarity, and foreign investor inflows will play a significant role in shaping market direction in the coming weeks.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.