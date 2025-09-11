Northern Youth Leaders Condemn Politically-Motivated Violence in Kebbi, Urge Security Agencies to Act

Kaduna, Sept. 11, 2025 (NAN) – A coalition of youth under the banner of the Northern Nigeria Youth Leaders Discussion Forum has condemned the recent outbreak of politically-motivated violence in Kebbi State, describing it as deeply troubling for a region traditionally known for peace.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday in Kaduna, Muhammad Imam, Director of Media and Public Affairs of the forum, said the rising tensions, particularly linked to the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, forced the forum to break its silence.

Imam stressed that Nigeria’s democracy is hard-won, built on the sacrifices of individuals who gave up their freedoms—and in some cases, their lives—to secure civil liberties. He warned that political violence was increasingly becoming the “default language” in parts of Northern Nigeria, a trend that must be halted before it spirals out of control.

“The escalating unrest comes despite the region already facing terrorism, banditry, and farmer-herder conflicts. It is deeply concerning that political actors are now fueling new waves of instability,” Imam said.

He called on security agencies, particularly in Kebbi, to act urgently, noting inconsistencies in law enforcement compared to other Northern states like Kaduna. Imam cited the Police Service Commission’s insistence on the physical appearance of former Gov. Bagudu as an example of selective enforcement that appeared politically motivated.

Imam described Malami’s entry into Kebbi as particularly worrisome. “His visit, purportedly for condolences, was accompanied by armed youths, escalating tensions and sparking violent clashes that left many injured and property damaged,” he said. He added that as a former top legal officer, Malami should have known better than to mobilise an unruly crowd during such a volatile period.

The forum emphasised that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had yet to lift the ban on political campaigns, making such gatherings not only illegal but dangerously provocative. Imam urged politicians to respect the democratic space and avoid exploiting the region’s insecurity for political gain.

He praised the proactive stance of law enforcement in Kaduna but condemned the silence and inaction in Kebbi, calling on the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Police Force to act decisively before Kebbi becomes a new epicentre of political violence.

Imam also called on civil society organisations and the media to monitor developments closely, warning that silence could embolden more actors to incite violence. He stressed that the situation is not just about political rivalries but about safeguarding Nigeria’s fragile unity and democracy.

“If urgent steps are not taken to hold instigators accountable, the violence in Kebbi could spill into neighbouring states, triggering unrest across the North,” he said. Imam cited past incidents in Kogi, Katsina, and Kaduna as serious, but noted that Kebbi stands out due to the involvement of a figure who should respect the law and constitutional order.

He concluded by reaffirming the forum’s commitment to peace, democracy, and the rule of law, urging well-meaning Nigerians to speak out and resist the politicisation of violence.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.