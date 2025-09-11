NNPC Retail Posts ₦395.5bn Loss in 2024, Blames Non-Recurring Transactions

From a ₦20.18bn profit in 2023 to a staggering ₦395.5bn loss, NNPC Retail attributes the downturn to one-off financial adjustments.

Lagos, Sept. 11, 2025 – NNPC Retail Limited has reported a massive loss of ₦395.5 billion for 2024, a sharp reversal from the ₦20.18 billion profit recorded in 2023, according to its latest financial statements.

The subsidiary of Nigeria’s state oil company, which operates petrol stations across the country, attributed the loss to unusual, non-recurring transactions. Among these were a ₦117 billion impairment of receivables and ₦133.9 billion in expenses linked to reconciliation differences on intercompany ledgers, the board of directors explained.

NNPC Retail’s debts surged to ₦278.8 billion by the end of 2024, up from ₦79.51 billion the previous year, while short-term liabilities ballooned to ₦423.6 billion compared to ₦29.62 billion in net current assets in 2023. Including its subsidiaries, the group’s total after-tax loss reached ₦391.1 billion, and debts climbed to ₦269.7 billion.

The company emphasized that a substantial portion of its short-term liabilities—approximately 38% of ₦526.6 billion—was owed to other entities within the NNPC group, which continues to provide financial support for at least the next 12 months.

The loss coincides with scrutiny over NNPC’s 2022 acquisition of OVH Energy, which was later rebranded as NNPC Retail. The deal, aimed at expanding the company’s retail operations, has faced controversy, including a National Assembly investigation and a pending legal case over ₦140 billion linked to the purchase.

Despite the setbacks, NNPC Retail’s board expressed confidence in the company’s long-term profitability, citing its dominant position in Nigeria’s petroleum retail sector.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.