NISO Launches Full Investigation After National Grid Disturbance Shuts Down Power Across Nigeria

Abuja, Sept. 10, 2025 (NAN) – The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has confirmed a nationwide investigation into Wednesday’s system disturbance, which caused widespread power outages across homes, businesses, and public institutions. The incident, which occurred at approximately 11:20 a.m., has reignited concerns about the stability of Nigeria’s national grid and the reliability of electricity supply in Africa’s largest economy.

In a statement from Abuja, Mr. Abdu Bello, Managing Director of NISO, said the authority is determined to uncover both the immediate and underlying causes of the disruption.

“The outcome(s) of the investigation will determine the remedial and proactive actions to be taken to forestall future occurrences,” Bello said, assuring Nigerians that lessons from the incident will guide stronger operational measures.

How the Disturbance Unfolded

According to NISO, the grid disturbance was triggered by the tripping of a Generation Company (GenCo), which caused a sudden and significant load drop. This initial failure cascaded through other GenCos, culminating in a system-wide disruption that affected multiple regions simultaneously.

“Following the tripping event, we immediately implemented grid restoration protocols,” Bello said. “Our engineers began restoring power to Abuja from the Shiroro Power Plant at 11:45 a.m., and substantial restoration has already been achieved nationwide. We urge Nigerians to bear with us as full normalization continues.”

Residents in major cities, including Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Kano, reported blackouts lasting several hours. Many households relying on electric pumps for water supply and small businesses dependent on uninterrupted electricity faced operational challenges.

The Impact on Businesses and Daily Life

Industry experts warn that repeated disturbances can undermine Nigeria’s economic growth. Power disruptions increase operational costs, particularly for manufacturing firms and tech companies, many of which rely on uninterrupted electricity.

Mrs. Chinyere Okeke, CEO of a Lagos-based textile company, said the blackout affected production lines for several hours. “Our generators ran out of fuel quickly because of the sudden spike in demand during the blackout. It’s frustrating and costly,” she said.

Similarly, small-scale retailers and traders in Abuja expressed concerns about perishable goods spoiling due to prolonged outages. “This affects not just businesses but also consumers who depend on consistent electricity to run their daily lives,” said Mallam Yusuf, a food trader in the Wuse market.

Historical Context: A Pattern of Grid Failures

Nigeria’s electricity grid has been historically fragile, frequently experiencing disturbances caused by aging infrastructure, inadequate maintenance, and operational lapses. In recent years, similar blackouts have sparked public outrage, prompting calls for urgent reforms in power generation, transmission, and distribution.

In 2023, a nationwide blackout lasting over 12 hours affected millions of Nigerians, causing financial losses and disruptions in healthcare and educational services. Analysts note that while NISO has made progress in monitoring the grid, incidents like Wednesday’s outage highlight persistent vulnerabilities.

NISO’s Role and Responsibilities

The Nigerian Independent System Operator is tasked with ensuring the stability, security, and reliability of the national electricity grid. NISO manages real-time balancing of electricity supply and demand across Generation Companies (GenCos) and Distribution Companies (DisCos), playing a crucial role in preventing widespread blackouts.

Mr. Bello emphasized that NISO’s ongoing investigation will scrutinize technical, operational, and regulatory factors. “We are examining whether the tripping was caused by equipment failure, system overload, or human error. The goal is to prevent similar occurrences in the future,” he said.

Expert Opinions: Building Grid Resilience

Energy analysts have weighed in on the incident, stressing the need for long-term solutions to Nigeria’s energy challenges. Dr. Emeka Obi, an electrical engineer and energy consultant, said, “System disturbances like this are inevitable in grids with high load demand and limited redundancy. Nigeria must invest in grid modernization, smart monitoring systems, and preventive maintenance to reduce these occurrences.”

Dr. Obi added that integrating renewable energy sources and improving coordination among GenCos could help mitigate cascading failures. “The grid should be able to isolate faults quickly without affecting the entire system,” he noted.

Government and Stakeholder Reactions

The Ministry of Power has directed NISO and relevant stakeholders to expedite investigations and provide weekly updates until the grid is fully stabilized. In a brief statement, the ministry reassured Nigerians that measures are being taken to protect consumers from recurring outages.

Distribution companies (DisCos) have also intensified customer communication, advising consumers to report faults and exercise caution with electrical appliances during restoration periods.

Consumer advocacy groups, meanwhile, have called for greater accountability in the power sector. “We expect full disclosure on what caused the blackout and what measures will be implemented to prevent a repeat. Nigerians deserve reliable electricity,” said Mrs. Aisha Suleiman, president of the Nigerian Energy Consumers Association.

The Road Ahead: Lessons and Reforms

Experts agree that incidents like Wednesday’s blackout underscore the urgent need for a comprehensive energy policy focused on reliability and efficiency. Immediate steps recommended include:

Grid Modernization: Upgrading transmission lines, substations, and control systems to handle load fluctuations.

Preventive Maintenance: Ensuring regular inspection and servicing of GenCo equipment to reduce tripping risks.

Load Management: Implementing smart meters and demand response systems to balance supply and prevent overloads.

Transparency and Accountability: Publishing investigation reports and enforcing regulatory standards across the power sector.

Mr. Bello of NISO affirmed that the authority will provide detailed findings once the investigation concludes. “We remain committed to strengthening Nigeria’s grid resilience and ensuring that Nigerians have reliable access to electricity,” he said.

Nigerians Urged to Exercise Patience

As restoration continues, NISO has appealed to consumers for patience. Residents are encouraged to use electricity prudently, avoid overloading home circuits, and report irregularities to their local DisCos.

“This incident is a reminder that power supply is a shared responsibility. With cooperation between authorities, industry stakeholders, and consumers, we can minimize disruptions in the future,” Bello added.

For now, Nigerians nationwide remain hopeful that the lessons learned from Wednesday’s grid disturbance will translate into stronger, more resilient electricity supply, helping to boost economic activities and daily life across the country.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.