Nigeria’s External Reserves Jump $4.1 Billion in a Month on Oil, Capital Inflows

Abuja, Sept. 10, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s foreign currency reserves surged by $4.1 billion over the past month, driven by higher crude oil production and increased foreign exchange (FX) inflows, data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

Gross official reserves rose by $1.9 billion month-on-month to $41.3 billion as of August 25, following a $2.1 billion increase the previous month. This comes after a year-low of around $37.2 billion in early July. Despite this growth, the year-to-date increase remains modest at $390 million.

Analysts at FBNQuest attributed the rise to a rebound in crude oil production, which climbed to approximately 1.7 million barrels per day (mb/d) from 1.55 mb/d earlier in 2024, alongside increased foreign capital inflows, elevated interest rates, higher non-oil exports, and substantial inflows from non-bank corporates.

Nigeria’s total reserves now cover 12.4 months of merchandise imports and 8.6 months including imported services, while net reserves, last reported at $23.1 billion in December 2024, provide a more conservative FX buffer.

Weekly FX inflows, however, declined, totaling $567.2 million, down from $706.7 million the previous week. Foreign Portfolio Investments led the inflows at $184.1 million (32.5%), with CBN interventions contributing $173.1 million (30.5%). Other inflows came from exporters (16.6%), non-bank corporates (16.2%), and other sources (4.3%).

The naira appreciated by 1.10%, gaining N16.70 to close at ₦1,514.87/$ in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), while the parallel market rate remained at ₦1,540/$1.

Comparatively, South Africa’s reserves rose by $756 million to $65.9 billion, and Egypt’s net FX reserves increased by $211 million to $49.3 billion in August 2025. Analysts suggest Nigeria’s external reserves could receive further support from fresh capital inflows if the US Federal Reserve eases monetary policy amid a softening labor market.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.