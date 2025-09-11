Nigeria’s Capital Market Set for Transformation as CSCS Prepares T+2 Settlement Cycle

Lagos, Sept. 10, 2025 (NAN) – Nigeria’s capital market is on the cusp of a major transformation as the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) continues preparations for the transition to a T+2 settlement cycle, scheduled to begin on November 28, 2025. The shift from the current T+3 cycle represents a critical step in aligning Nigeria’s financial markets with global best practices, improving efficiency, liquidity, and investor confidence.

The sensitisation webinar convened by CSCS brought together regulators, capital market operators, brokers, custodians, and the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) to provide guidance, updates, and clarity on the process. The programme, themed “Advancing Market Efficiency through T+2 Settlement,” emphasised the significance of collaboration in achieving a seamless transition.

Understanding T+2: What It Means for Investors

The T+2 settlement cycle refers to the shortening of the period between trade execution and the actual transfer of securities and funds from three business days to two. This acceleration ensures that investors receive proceeds from securities sales more quickly, improving liquidity and enabling faster reinvestment in the market.

CSCS Chief Executive Officer, Haruna Jalo-Waziri, highlighted that the initiative is part of the organisation’s broader mandate to modernise Nigeria’s capital market and strengthen operational efficiency. Represented by CSCS Executive Director, Adeyinka Shonekan, he explained that T+2 adoption was carefully planned to minimise disruptions while ensuring compliance with global standards.

“The phased approach, beginning with T+2 in November 2025 and eventually moving to T+1 in April 2026, reflects our commitment to building a market that is resilient, efficient, and investor-friendly,” Jalo-Waziri said.

Collaborative Approach Ensures Seamless Adoption

The transition has been facilitated in close partnership with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which formed a market-wide committee to oversee the settlement transition. The committee, comprising stakeholders across the market ecosystem, benchmarked global practices, assessed operational risks, and recommended the optimal roadmap for Nigeria.

Sub-working groups were established to amend market rules, test settlement processes, conduct gap analyses, and engage with stakeholders to ensure readiness. According to CSCS, these measures are critical to avoiding errors and delays during the November rollout.

SEC Executive Commissioner for Operations, Bola Ajomale, reassured stakeholders of the commission’s full support. “Our doors are open for any modifications needed. We urge market operators to review systems, conduct internal checks, and work closely with clients to ensure smooth adoption,” Ajomale said.

Benefits for the Market and Investors

Industry experts note that the T+2 cycle will deliver multiple benefits:

Faster Access to Funds: Investors will receive proceeds from sales within two business days, improving cash flow and reinvestment opportunities. Reduced Counterparty Risk: Shortening the settlement period decreases the risk of default between buyers and sellers. Enhanced Market Liquidity: Quicker settlement frees up capital, enabling more active trading and participation. Alignment with Global Standards: Adopting T+2 and later T+1 positions Nigeria as a competitive player in international markets. Operational Efficiency: Brokers, custodians, and market operators benefit from streamlined processes, reducing errors and reconciliation issues.

NGX CEO, Jude Chiemeka, described the adoption of T+2 as a transformative step for the exchange. “Implementing T+2 reduces the settlement period from three to two business days, paving the way for T+1. NGX is ready to lead this transformational shift, and the industry is investing heavily in training and sensitisation to ensure readiness,” he said.

Readiness of Market Stakeholders

NASD Managing Director, Eguarekhide Longe, represented by Chinwendu Ekeh, confirmed that NASD platforms are fully synchronised with CSCS and other stakeholders. While trading access, hours, and rules remain unchanged, proceeds from securities sales will be accessible sooner, enhancing liquidity and market attractiveness.

Longe urged operators to strengthen processes around trade confirmation, documentation, and fund availability, stressing NASD’s commitment to collaboration for seamless adoption.

Similarly, Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange CEO, Akinsola Akeredolu-Ale, said the T+2 cycle would benefit commodities markets by providing farmers, aggregators, and investors faster access to funds, reducing operational risks, and improving confidence. “NASD has invested in training market intermediaries and Pan-African programmes to strengthen capacity across the continent. We have secured approval to fully engage in this new settlement ecosystem,” he said.

Onome Komolafe, Divisional Head of CSCS Depository, provided a technical overview of the T+2 system, highlighting robust testing, simulations, and stakeholder engagement to ensure smooth implementation.

Historical Context and Global Relevance

Nigeria’s settlement cycles have historically lagged behind major global markets. While many advanced economies operate on T+2 or T+1 cycles, the Nigerian market remained on T+3 for years, limiting liquidity and exposing investors to higher counterparty risks.

Globally, reducing settlement periods has proven to improve efficiency, mitigate risks, and attract both domestic and international investors. Countries like South Africa, the UK, and the US transitioned to T+2 years ago, yielding measurable benefits in market activity, investor confidence, and capital flows.

By adopting T+2 and preparing for T+1, Nigeria signals its readiness to integrate with global financial markets, enhancing competitiveness and fostering long-term growth.

Challenges and Mitigation

While the transition promises substantial benefits, experts caution that operational challenges may arise. Brokers and custodians must ensure system readiness, staff training, and clear communication with clients. Delays in fund transfers or errors in documentation could undermine investor confidence if not managed proactively.

CSCS and SEC have emphasised stakeholder engagement as a key mitigation strategy. Regular training, simulations, and updates are being conducted to ensure all market participants can operate effectively within the new cycle.

The Road Ahead

The T+2 settlement cycle represents more than just a technical adjustment; it is a strategic move to modernise Nigeria’s capital market, boost investor confidence, and improve the flow of capital. As the November launch approaches, market operators are intensifying training, testing, and awareness programmes.

Analysts believe the transition will attract greater domestic participation while encouraging international investors to explore Nigeria’s market. Faster settlements, reduced risks, and improved transparency are expected to position the country as a reliable and competitive financial hub in Africa.

CSCS CEO Haruna Jalo-Waziri concluded, “This transition demonstrates our commitment to building a robust, efficient, and globally competitive capital market. By working closely with regulators, exchanges, and market operators, we are confident that Nigeria is ready for this transformational shift.”

The adoption of T+2, followed by T+1 in 2026, marks a defining moment for Nigeria’s capital market, promising enhanced efficiency, liquidity, and resilience that will benefit investors, operators, and the broader economy.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.