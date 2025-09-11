Nigeria’s 2025 State Budget Amendments Signal Major Push for Infrastructure and Social Services

Abuja, Sept. 10, 2025 (NAN) – As Nigeria navigates the complexities of economic growth in 2025, several state governments have undertaken significant amendments to their budgets, reflecting a strong commitment to infrastructure development and the provision of essential social services. These adjustments highlight a nationwide effort to meet citizens’ immediate needs while laying the foundation for long-term sustainable growth.

Sokoto State Approves N38.8 Billion Virement

The Sokoto State House of Assembly has approved a N38.8 billion virement to fund critical infrastructure and social services, following a request by Governor Ahmed Aliyu. The decision came after the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation presented its report, explaining that the amendment to Appropriation Law No. 12 of 2025 would ensure the effective execution of ongoing development projects.

Supporting the request, the Assembly Leader, Alhaji Bello Idris, emphasized the need for budget modifications to accommodate ongoing projects and initiatives that impact citizens’ welfare. Lawmaker Alhaji Abubakar Shehu described the move as a demonstration of the administration’s commitment to improving living standards. The amendment was unanimously adopted following a voice vote led by Speaker Alhaji Tukur Bala.

In addition, the Sokoto Assembly passed two related bills amending the College of Nursing Science, Tambuwal Law, 2019, and the Sultan Abdulrahman College of Health Technology, Gwadabawa Law, 2023, further strengthening the state’s focus on healthcare and education.

Niger State Allocates N151.7 Billion for Local Governments

Earlier this year, the Niger State House of Assembly approved a N151.7 billion budget for the state’s 25 local government areas. The allocation is designed to empower local authorities, strengthen grassroots governance, and ensure the delivery of essential development projects. This initiative underscores Niger State’s commitment to decentralizing development and enhancing service delivery to communities.

Ekiti State Signs N375.7 Billion “Budget of Sustainable Impact”

In Ekiti State, Governor Biodun Oyebanji signed a N375.7 billion budget, dubbed the “Budget of Sustainable Impact,” focusing on infrastructure development and agriculture. The budget prioritizes investments in roads, education, healthcare, and agricultural initiatives, aiming to stimulate economic growth, generate employment, and improve citizens’ living conditions.

Ogun State Approves N1.055 Trillion Budget

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun presented a N1.055 trillion budget aimed at comprehensive development across the state. Key allocations include road rehabilitation projects, education, and healthcare. By improving transportation infrastructure and public services, the budget seeks to facilitate economic activity, enhance mobility, and boost social well-being across Ogun State.

Enugu State’s N971 Billion Budget for Inclusive Growth

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State signed into law a N971 billion budget, termed the “Budget of Exponential Growth and Inclusive Development.” The plan prioritizes infrastructure, healthcare, and education, reflecting the state’s commitment to inclusive development and economic diversification. This budget is designed to accelerate growth and enhance the quality of life for residents.

Kano State Passes N215.4 Billion Supplementary Budget

The Kano State House of Assembly approved a supplementary budget of N215.4 billion to accelerate infrastructure development and improve delivery of social services. This amendment addresses emerging challenges and ensures that the state’s development agenda remains on track, focusing on both urban and rural development projects.

Comparative Overview of Key Budgets

State Total Budget (₦) Focus Areas Sokoto 38.8 billion Infrastructure, social services Niger 151.7 billion Local government development Ekiti 375.7 billion Infrastructure, agriculture Ogun 1.055 trillion Roads, education, healthcare Enugu 971 billion Infrastructure, healthcare, education Kano 215.4 billion Infrastructure, social services

Driving Sustainable Development

The amendments across these states underscore a shared priority: investing in infrastructure and essential services to improve citizens’ quality of life and drive economic growth. Lawmakers and governors alike have highlighted the importance of monitoring budget implementation to ensure that allocations translate into tangible benefits for residents.

Policy experts note that these reforms and allocations are critical for Nigeria to achieve more equitable development, stimulate local economies, and enhance public trust in governance. By strategically prioritizing sectors such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure, states are creating a strong foundation for sustainable progress and long-term economic resilience.

