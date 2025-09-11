Menu
Oil & Gas

Nigeria Targets $60 Billion Investment to Expand Gas Infrastructure, Boost Global Energy Role

Milan, Italy, Sept. 11, 2025 – The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced plans to attract $60 billion in new investments over the next five to seven years to expand the country’s gas infrastructure and strengthen its position in the global energy market.

Speaking at the opening of the Gastech Exhibition and Conference in Milan, Italy, NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bayo Ojulari, highlighted that the investment will support Nigeria’s ambition to scale up natural gas production to 12 billion cubic feet per day and expand refinery capacity to meet growing global demand.

“We are seeking at least $60 billion in investment over the next five to seven years, which for our oil and gas industry is just the tip of the iceberg. We are seeking investors to grow production,” Ojulari said.

Petroleum Industry Act Enables Global Partnerships

Ojulari noted that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), signed into law in 2021, transformed NNPC into a limited liability company. This change allows it to access direct funding and forge partnerships with global investors, enhancing Nigeria’s competitiveness in the oil and gas sector.

The company currently produces about 1.6 million barrels of crude oil per day (bpd) and aims to reach 2 million bpd by 2027 and 3 million bpd by 2030. Key projects include the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) pipeline, the extension of the West African Gas Pipeline to Morocco and Europe, and the expansion of the Nigeria LNG project.

Ojulari added that Nigeria already supplies 60 percent of LNG to Portugal and Spain, with Train 6 operational and Train 7 under construction, set for completion in 2026. Plans for Trains 8 and 9 are also underway.

Clean Energy and Energy Security Initiatives

On clean energy, the government is promoting LPG adoption through a nationwide program to deliver 2 million cylinders. It is also rolling out a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) transition scheme for vehicles and machinery.

Regarding energy security, Ojulari stressed that geopolitical shifts, including the Russia-Ukraine war, have accelerated regional pipeline projects, enhancing the stability of energy supplies.

Greenfield Opportunities for Investors

Nigeria has over 200 undeveloped oil and gas fields, described by Ojulari as greenfield opportunities for international investors. He confirmed that major global players, including ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, Agip, and Total, are investing in Nigeria’s energy sector.

“While foreign policies do impact us, our focus is on creating a stable market and building the right partnerships,” Ojulari said.

Government Reaffirms Commitment to Gas Development

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr. Ekperikpe Ekpo, emphasized that natural gas remains central to Nigeria’s strategy, powering industries, clean cooking, agriculture, job creation, and public health.

Ekpo noted that the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) project will increase capacity from 22 million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 30 MTPA with Train 7. Nigeria is also pursuing regional gas diplomacy, including the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline and engagements on the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline with Algeria and Equatorial Guinea.

With an estimated 210 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves, Nigeria is positioning itself as a regional and global energy hub. “Our natural gas is the bridge to renewables and the anchor point for developing countries like Nigeria to ensure we are not left behind in the global energy transition,” Ekpo concluded.

Nigeria’s participation at the global summit demonstrates its ambition to play a key role in the evolving energy landscape and attract strategic investments to secure long-term energy and economic growth.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

