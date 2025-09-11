Nigeria Targets 12% of Global Rubber Production – Idowu

Abakaliki, Sept. 11, 2025 (NAN) – Nigeria aims to contribute at least 12 per cent of global rubber production, the National Association of Rubber Producers, Processors and Marketers of Nigeria (NARPPMAN) has announced.

The National President of NARPPMAN, Mr. Peter Idowu, revealed this during the inauguration of the pioneer Ebonyi State executive members of the association. He stated that Nigeria has sufficient land and resources to achieve the ambitious target.

“Our target is to contribute at least 12 per cent of global rubber production. We are poised to collaborate with government institutions, corporate organisations, and international partners to build a resilient rubber value chain,” Idowu said.

He highlighted that NARPPMAN is committed to reviving the rubber sector and repositioning it as a driver of agricultural and industrial development. The Ebonyi chapter is the 18th state chapter inaugurated since 2019, with plans to establish 24 chapters nationwide.

Idowu urged the Ebonyi government to collaborate with the association in creating a comprehensive rubber development policy focusing on out-grower schemes, processing, marketing, and off-takers.

Mr. Jonathan Udu, Chairman of Ebonyi chapter, described the inauguration as a milestone in diversifying agriculture and revitalising rubber production in the state. He recalled that rubber, introduced during the colonial era alongside cocoa and palm oil, had declined over the years but still holds potential to drive economic growth, create jobs, and empower communities.

He pledged to work with the national body, government, and private sector to reposition rubber as a major agro-industrial product in Ebonyi. Udu also commended Gov. Francis Nwifuru for prioritising agriculture in his People’s Charter of Needs agenda, noting the government’s policies on food security, youth empowerment, and agro-business as a foundation for rubber development.

Dr. Steve Odo, Director-General of the Ebonyi Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDA), assured farmers of government support, promising inputs, extension services, and market access.

Traditional ruler Eze Charles Azuenya pledged land in his domain for rubber cultivation, describing the association’s formation as historic. Chief Ugo Nnachi, an ex-officio member of the new executive, said Ebonyi could become the South-East hub for rubber production with proper incentives.

Mrs. Nkechinyere Iyioku, Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, represented by Chief Fidelis Mwankwo, welcomed the initiative and assured government partnership while urging the new leadership to develop practical strategies to expand rubber plantations in the state.

The swearing-in of the 10-man state executive marked the highlight of the event.

For context, Côte d’Ivoire is Africa’s largest natural rubber producer, contributing 1.7 million metric tons in 2023 and approximately 12 per cent of global output by 2024.

NARPPMAN’s efforts signal Nigeria’s renewed ambition to become a major global player in the rubber industry, boosting exports, industrialisation, and rural development.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.