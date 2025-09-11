Nigeria Signs Strategic Solar Energy Partnership with International Solar Alliance

Abuja, Sept. 10, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Federal Government of Nigeria has signed a comprehensive Country Partnership Framework (CPF) with the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to accelerate solar energy adoption nationwide.

Mr. Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser on Strategic Communication and Media Relations to the Minister of Power, announced the development on Wednesday in Abuja. The agreement was formalized by the Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, and ISA Director-General, Mr. Ashish Khanna, at the Alliance’s Seventh Regional Committee Meeting for Africa in Accra.

The event brought together African governments, development partners, and financial institutions to chart a common path for expanding solar energy across the continent. Tunji said the partnership establishes a three-year action plan focusing on advocacy, capacity building, and programmatic support.

Key initiatives include scaling up solar applications in agriculture, promoting rooftop solar installations, deploying mini-grids, and creating a Solar Technology and Application Resource (STAR) Centre. A cornerstone of the framework is the establishment of a $500 million DRE Nigeria Fund, designed to catalyze investment in distributed renewable energy projects, backed by regulatory support from the Ministry of Power.

Minister Adelabu emphasized that the partnership goes beyond providing light. “Decentralized renewable energy solutions are about powering development—energizing schools and clinics, supporting small and medium enterprises, driving agricultural processing, advancing e-mobility, and enabling digital inclusion in rural communities. Every mini-grid deployed means a child can study, a clinic can function, an entrepreneur can thrive, and a farmer can irrigate his fields,” he said.

The signing also included Ghana and the Gambia entering similar agreements, signaling a wave of regional cooperation in renewable energy. Adelabu said that by placing solar energy at the heart of its national strategy, Nigeria is advancing toward a more sustainable, inclusive, and climate-resilient economy.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.