Nigeria Records Lowest Crude Oil Losses in 16 Years, NUPRC Reports Major Turnaround

Abuja, Sept. 11, 2025 (NAN) – The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has reported a historic reduction in crude oil losses, marking the lowest levels in nearly 16 years.

According to the Commission, daily crude oil losses in July 2025 stood at 9,600 barrels per day (bpd), the lowest since 2009 when losses dropped to 8,500 bpd. The data, based on year-to-date trends up to July, was released by NUPRC and shared by Eniola Akinkuotu, Head of Media and Strategic Communications, on Thursday in Abuja.

“This marks a major milestone in our ongoing efforts to eliminate crude losses across Nigeria’s oilfields and pipeline infrastructure,” the Commission said.

Between January and July 2025, total crude losses were contained to 2.04 million barrels, averaging 9,600 bpd over the seven-month period. By comparison, the full year of 2024 recorded 4.1 million barrels lost, averaging 11,300 bpd. This represents a 50.2% reduction in losses compared to the first seven months of 2024 and a staggering 94.57% decrease compared to 2021, when daily losses peaked at 102,900 barrels.

The NUPRC attributed the progress to a combination of kinetic and non-kinetic strategies. Kinetic measures include collaboration with security agencies, operators, and local communities, while non-kinetic initiatives focus on regulatory reforms and closing systemic loopholes.

“One key initiative is the metering audit across upstream facilities to ensure accurate measurement of production and exports. To further strengthen control, 37 new crude oil evacuation routes have been approved to combat oil theft,” the Commission said.

Since the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act in 2021, Nigeria has recorded a consistent downward trend in crude oil losses:

2021: 37.6 million barrels lost (102,900 bpd)

2022: 20.9 million barrels lost (57,200 bpd)

2023: 4.3 million barrels lost (11,900 bpd)

2024: 4.1 million barrels lost (11,300 bpd)

2025 (Jan–July): 2.04 million barrels lost (9,600 bpd)

NUPRC Executive Chairman, Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, emphasized that the strategies adopted have created a more secure and accountable upstream sector, signaling a major turnaround for Nigeria’s oil industry.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.