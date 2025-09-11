Nigeria Moves Toward Sustainable Power Sector, Inaugurates NAPTIN Training Facilities

Abuja, Sept. 10, 2025 (NAN) — The Federal Government says Nigeria is on the path to achieving a sustainable power sector and ensuring reliable electricity supply for its citizens.

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, stated this on Wednesday in Abuja while inaugurating a two-storey building comprising five training workshops and a 104-room hostel at the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN).

Adelabu congratulated NAPTIN and the power sector, noting that the Tinubu-led government was converting vision into action. He highlighted that Nigerians are already benefiting from improvements in power generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure.

“In no time, we are going to witness 24/7 uninterrupted power supply; this is possible as we have seen the signs,” Adelabu said.

The minister noted the administration’s commitment to lighting up universities, teaching hospitals, primary health care centres, offices, and communities. He emphasized that without reliable power, critical sectors like education, health, and aviation cannot operate optimally.

Adelabu outlined plans to achieve sustainability, including the development of local human capacity and local content in all segments of the power sector, from generation to distribution.

“Nigeria has what it takes to manufacture its own meters, cables, transformers, and batteries. We have the brains and the people. We must be self-reliant, sustainable, and I believe we are very close to achieving this,” he added.

He described the new NAPTIN facilities as a vital investment in human capital, equipping Nigerian youths with modern tools and technology to drive innovation, efficiency, and sustainability in the sector. This, he said, will create jobs and improve productivity and earnings.

The Director-General of NAPTIN, Ahmed Nagode, said the building represents a commitment to transforming the power sector. “This new training workshop provides cutting-edge resources and an exciting learning environment for the next generation of professionals,” Nagode said.

He added that the 104-room hostel will enhance the training program, providing trainees with comfortable accommodation that fosters focus, collaboration, and community.

Nagode also disclosed plans for strategic collaboration with other agencies to implement the Next Generation Rescue Program, aimed at training and empowering young Nigerian leaders. He commended the EU and French Government’s Agence Française de Développement (AFD) for funding and technical support.

