Menu
Search
Subscribe
Power & Renewables

Nigeria Moves Toward Sustainable Power Sector, Inaugurates NAPTIN Training Facilities

By: Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, Sept. 10, 2025 (NAN) — The Federal Government says Nigeria is on the path to achieving a sustainable power sector and ensuring reliable electricity supply for its citizens.

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, stated this on Wednesday in Abuja while inaugurating a two-storey building comprising five training workshops and a 104-room hostel at the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN).

Adelabu congratulated NAPTIN and the power sector, noting that the Tinubu-led government was converting vision into action. He highlighted that Nigerians are already benefiting from improvements in power generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure.

“In no time, we are going to witness 24/7 uninterrupted power supply; this is possible as we have seen the signs,” Adelabu said.

The minister noted the administration’s commitment to lighting up universities, teaching hospitals, primary health care centres, offices, and communities. He emphasized that without reliable power, critical sectors like education, health, and aviation cannot operate optimally.

Adelabu outlined plans to achieve sustainability, including the development of local human capacity and local content in all segments of the power sector, from generation to distribution.

“Nigeria has what it takes to manufacture its own meters, cables, transformers, and batteries. We have the brains and the people. We must be self-reliant, sustainable, and I believe we are very close to achieving this,” he added.

He described the new NAPTIN facilities as a vital investment in human capital, equipping Nigerian youths with modern tools and technology to drive innovation, efficiency, and sustainability in the sector. This, he said, will create jobs and improve productivity and earnings.

The Director-General of NAPTIN, Ahmed Nagode, said the building represents a commitment to transforming the power sector. “This new training workshop provides cutting-edge resources and an exciting learning environment for the next generation of professionals,” Nagode said.

He added that the 104-room hostel will enhance the training program, providing trainees with comfortable accommodation that fosters focus, collaboration, and community.

Nagode also disclosed plans for strategic collaboration with other agencies to implement the Next Generation Rescue Program, aimed at training and empowering young Nigerian leaders. He commended the EU and French Government’s Agence Française de Développement (AFD) for funding and technical support.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
“Naira Hits N1,506/$1 at NFEM as FX Reserves Surge $4.1bn”
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Naira Hits N1,506/$1 at NFEM as FX Reserves Surge $4.1bn”

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Godwin Okafor, Naija247news – Lagos, September 11, 2025 Nigeria’s...

“State Police on the Horizon: How Nigeria Plans to Fix Its Security Crisis”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, Sept. 11, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria could soon...

Manhunt for Charlie Kirk shooter expands after two people detained had no links to killing, FBI says

Naija247news Naija247news -
Orem, Utah, Sept. 10, 2025 (Naija247news) – Charlie Kirk,...

Experts Warn of Rising “Anti-Western Alliance” as Xi, Putin, Kim, Modi Forge Closer Ties

Naija247news Naija247news -
Cernobbio, Italy, Sept. 10, 2025 (Naija247news) – Top security...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

“Naira Hits N1,506/$1 at NFEM as FX Reserves Surge $4.1bn”

Forex 0
By Godwin Okafor, Naija247news – Lagos, September 11, 2025 Nigeria’s...

“State Police on the Horizon: How Nigeria Plans to Fix Its Security Crisis”

Policy & Reform 0
Abuja, Sept. 11, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria could soon...

Manhunt for Charlie Kirk shooter expands after two people detained had no links to killing, FBI says

Geopolitics 0
Orem, Utah, Sept. 10, 2025 (Naija247news) – Charlie Kirk,...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria