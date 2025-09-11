Nigeria Fails to Reduce Lassa Fever Fatality Rate Despite Decades of Response – Prof. Tomori

Abidjan, Sept. 11, 2025 (NAN) – Renowned virologist Prof. Oyewale Tomori has criticised Nigeria’s handling of Lassa fever outbreaks, saying that decades of response efforts have failed to bring the disease’s fatality rate down to single digits.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 2nd Lassa Fever International Conference in Abidjan, Prof. Tomori, former President of the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS), revealed that Nigeria’s case fatality rate remains between 16 and 20 percent annually, far above the international target of under 10 percent.

“In 2019, the fatality rate was 27 percent. Since then, it has hovered around 17 or 18 percent. The aim was to bring it below 10, but we’ve not done so. That’s a failure,” he said.

Prof. Tomori criticised Nigeria’s reliance on seasonal emergency committees in December and January rather than maintaining year-round prevention and surveillance. He recommended that October 1 be declared the start of the Lassa fever preparedness season, with awareness campaigns launched ahead of the peak period.

He highlighted surveillance and early detection as the country’s biggest gaps, stressing that vaccine trials alone cannot substitute for strong community-based prevention. “Even when the vaccines come, who is going to find the money to buy them? The essence of surveillance is that you nip it in the bud,” he said.

Prof. Tomori also noted diagnostic limitations, citing that out of 10,000 suspected cases, only 1,000 are confirmed, and urged research institutions to improve testing tools for other viral haemorrhagic fevers.

He emphasised the importance of community education and ownership, pointing out persistent denial, stigma, and deaths of frontline health workers. “How do you expect communities to ‘own’ the fight against Lassa when you’ve not informed them? Education is the most important,” he said.

The virologist also warned that weak logistics support for surveillance officers undermines capacity-building efforts. Many health workers lack vehicles or resources to respond effectively, and in some cases, officials cover up outbreak information, worsening the situation.

Prof. Tomori concluded that without prioritising surveillance, community awareness, and transparent leadership, Lassa fever will continue to claim lives unnecessarily in Nigeria.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.