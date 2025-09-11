Menu
Search
Subscribe
Epidemic Watch

Nigeria Fails to Reduce Lassa Fever Fatality Rate Despite Decades of Response – Prof. Tomori

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Abidjan, Sept. 11, 2025 (NAN) – Renowned virologist Prof. Oyewale Tomori has criticised Nigeria’s handling of Lassa fever outbreaks, saying that decades of response efforts have failed to bring the disease’s fatality rate down to single digits.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 2nd Lassa Fever International Conference in Abidjan, Prof. Tomori, former President of the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS), revealed that Nigeria’s case fatality rate remains between 16 and 20 percent annually, far above the international target of under 10 percent.

“In 2019, the fatality rate was 27 percent. Since then, it has hovered around 17 or 18 percent. The aim was to bring it below 10, but we’ve not done so. That’s a failure,” he said.

Prof. Tomori criticised Nigeria’s reliance on seasonal emergency committees in December and January rather than maintaining year-round prevention and surveillance. He recommended that October 1 be declared the start of the Lassa fever preparedness season, with awareness campaigns launched ahead of the peak period.

He highlighted surveillance and early detection as the country’s biggest gaps, stressing that vaccine trials alone cannot substitute for strong community-based prevention. “Even when the vaccines come, who is going to find the money to buy them? The essence of surveillance is that you nip it in the bud,” he said.

Prof. Tomori also noted diagnostic limitations, citing that out of 10,000 suspected cases, only 1,000 are confirmed, and urged research institutions to improve testing tools for other viral haemorrhagic fevers.

He emphasised the importance of community education and ownership, pointing out persistent denial, stigma, and deaths of frontline health workers. “How do you expect communities to ‘own’ the fight against Lassa when you’ve not informed them? Education is the most important,” he said.

The virologist also warned that weak logistics support for surveillance officers undermines capacity-building efforts. Many health workers lack vehicles or resources to respond effectively, and in some cases, officials cover up outbreak information, worsening the situation.

Prof. Tomori concluded that without prioritising surveillance, community awareness, and transparent leadership, Lassa fever will continue to claim lives unnecessarily in Nigeria.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Over 24 Million Nigerians Live with Sight Loss – DUFUHS Vice-Chancellor
Next article
Secondary Schools with unqualified teachers to lose WAEC, NECO accreditation – FG
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Explainer: Why Mandelson Mattered in Washington — and What His Fall Means for Starmer

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news — Sept 11, 2025 — The dismissal of...

UK sacks ambassador to US Peter Mandelson over links to Epstein

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news — LONDON, Sept 11, 2025 — Prime Minister...

Mandelson’s Fall Deepens Crisis for Starmer as Epstein Scandal Rocks UK Diplomacy

Naija247news Naija247news -
Here’s a Naija247news-style expanded rewrite of that Reuters piece,...

“NFF Distances Itself from Statement Criticising Troost-Ekong, Dessers After Draw with South Africa”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Lagos, Sept. 11, 2025 (NAN) — The Nigeria Football...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Explainer: Why Mandelson Mattered in Washington — and What His Fall Means for Starmer

Geopolitics 0
Naija247news — Sept 11, 2025 — The dismissal of...

UK sacks ambassador to US Peter Mandelson over links to Epstein

Geopolitics 0
Naija247news — LONDON, Sept 11, 2025 — Prime Minister...

Mandelson’s Fall Deepens Crisis for Starmer as Epstein Scandal Rocks UK Diplomacy

Geopolitics 0
Here’s a Naija247news-style expanded rewrite of that Reuters piece,...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria