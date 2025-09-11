Nigeria Did Not Spend N611.71 Billion on First-Ever U.S. Dollar Bond in March 2025 – DMO Clarifies

Abuja, Sept. 11, 2025 – The Debt Management Office (DMO) of Nigeria has dismissed reports claiming that the federal government spent N611.71 billion in March 2025 servicing its first-ever U.S. dollar-denominated bond, confirming that the actual figure was N67.988 billion. The clarification underscores the government’s commitment to transparency, domestic market confidence, and prudent debt management.

According to a statement released yesterday, the N611.71 billion figure represents the total debt service for all outstanding Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bonds for the month of March 2025, excluding the U.S. dollar-denominated instrument. “The statement is wrong in its entirety,” the DMO said. “The Q1 2025 Domestic Debt Service figure published on the DMO’s website for FGN bonds in March 2025 was N611.71 billion. On a separate line, the debt service for the domestic FGN U.S. Dollar Bond was N67.988 billion.”

The DMO also emphasized that no principal repayment on the U.S. dollar bond has been made to date. “Contrary to some claims, no amount was repaid as principal. The bond is to be repaid in full at maturity in 2029,” the agency clarified.

A Landmark Domestic U.S. Dollar Bond

Nigeria’s inaugural domestic U.S. dollar bond, issued in September 2024, raised over $900 million from Nigerian residents, institutional investors, and the diaspora community, reflecting strong local appetite for dollar-denominated instruments. The bond attracted an oversubscription rate exceeding 180 percent, carrying a 9.75 percent yield over a five-year tenor. Proceeds are earmarked for critical infrastructure projects.

Authorized under a Presidential Executive Order on the Foreign Currency Denominated Financial Instrument Local Issuance Programme, the bond enables Nigeria to raise U.S. dollars domestically, rather than relying solely on foreign markets. Despite being dollar-denominated, the instrument is issued and traded within Nigeria, with listing on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the FMDQ Securities Exchange. This structure aims to deepen domestic capital market participation while addressing Nigeria’s infrastructure financing gap.

Strengthening Investor Confidence

Analysts say the clarification by the DMO is timely, especially amid rising concerns over Nigeria’s growing debt profile. Reports of inflated servicing costs could have unnerved local and international investors, potentially undermining confidence in Nigeria’s domestic debt market. By clearly differentiating between total domestic bond servicing and U.S. dollar bond obligations, the DMO reinforces the credibility of Nigeria’s debt reporting.

Financial experts note that accurate reporting is critical to sustaining investor trust. “Misinformation about debt service can create unnecessary panic and lead to higher yields on future bonds, increasing borrowing costs,” said a senior analyst at a Lagos-based investment firm. “The DMO’s clarification ensures that investors understand the actual burden of the U.S. dollar bond relative to overall domestic debt obligations.”

Implications for Nigeria’s Debt Sustainability

Nigeria’s total domestic debt remains substantial, but the careful structuring of the U.S. dollar bond demonstrates a proactive approach to debt sustainability. By targeting local investors, the federal government reduces reliance on foreign creditors and strengthens the domestic capital market. Furthermore, the bond’s maturity in 2029 provides time for Nigeria to mobilize resources and increase revenue streams to meet repayment obligations.

The DMO’s clarification also highlights the importance of managing foreign exchange exposure. Domestic dollar-denominated instruments can reduce pressure on Nigeria’s FX reserves, as repayments are structured in local currency collected from domestic investors. This approach can mitigate the risk of sudden foreign currency shortages, which have historically affected debt servicing costs and exchange rate stability.

A Broader Perspective on Infrastructure Financing

The $900 million raised through the U.S. dollar bond is earmarked for critical infrastructure projects, including roads, power, and transport systems. Infrastructure financing has been a top priority for the Tinubu administration, which has emphasized economic growth, industrialization, and improved public services. By issuing dollar-denominated bonds domestically, Nigeria leverages local capital to fund long-term development projects while creating investment opportunities for residents and diaspora investors.

Market Reactions and Future Outlook

Following the clarification, market observers noted a stabilizing effect on local bond yields. The transparent reporting of debt service obligations helps maintain liquidity and encourages further participation in future bond issues. Analysts anticipate that Nigeria will continue to explore innovative debt instruments to finance infrastructure while maintaining fiscal prudence.

The DMO also highlighted that domestic dollar bonds are fully backed by the Federal Government, reinforcing security for investors. The agency encourages Nigerians, institutional investors, and the diaspora to participate in future issuances as the country seeks to expand infrastructure funding and strengthen local capital markets.

Conclusion

The DMO’s clarification underscores Nigeria’s commitment to transparency, investor confidence, and prudent debt management. By providing accurate figures for domestic bond servicing, including the first-ever U.S. dollar-denominated bond, the agency reinforces Nigeria’s credibility in the local and international capital markets.

As the nation continues to pursue infrastructure development, economic growth, and fiscal stability, transparent reporting and innovative financing mechanisms will remain critical to ensuring that Nigeria meets both development goals and debt obligations without jeopardizing financial stability.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.