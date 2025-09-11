“NFF Distances Itself from Statement Criticising Troost-Ekong, Dessers After Draw with South Africa”

Lagos, Sept. 11, 2025 (NAN) — The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has formally disowned a statement from its communications department that blamed individual players for the Super Eagles’ 1-1 draw with South Africa, a result that has put Nigeria’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup at risk.

In the immediate aftermath of the match, an official statement attributed to the NFF singled out captain William Troost-Ekong and striker Cyril Dessers for criticism. The release suggested that Troost-Ekong’s own goal “diminished the team’s fighting spirit” and described Dessers as “too slow to latch onto passes,” claiming he “did little in bringing alive the Nigerian attack.”

The commentary drew widespread condemnation across social media platforms, prompting the federation’s leadership to respond.

Mohamed Sanusi, NFF Secretary General, told journalists that the statement was not approved by the federation. “NFF did not direct it. Nobody in the headquarters was happy with that release,” he said. “Nigeria’s poor performance was a collective responsibility. When we win, it isn’t an individual. And if we lose, there should not be blame on any single player. It was a collective effort.”

Sanusi defended Troost-Ekong, the 32-year-old Netherlands-born defender who made his debut for Nigeria in 2015, emphasising that no player intentionally scores an own goal. “No player would want to score an own goal. The intention was for him to clear the ball, but as God will have it, it went in. Ekong would not deliberately score an own goal,” he said.

He also highlighted Ekong’s contributions to Nigerian football, noting that he was celebrated as one of the best players during the last Africa Cup of Nations. “That individual has contributed significantly to the development of football in Nigeria. So I don’t know how this statement came about, but the NFF is taking action on that matter,” Sanusi added.

The Secretary General dismissed any claims of internal conflict, asserting that the NFF, the National Sports Commission, and the Nigerian government remain unified in their support for the players and coaching staff. “The house is already in order. We do not have any problem. Both the NFF, the National Sports Commission, and the federal government are happy with the players. We are not happy with the results, but we are happy with the players because they gave their very best,” he said.

Sanusi also noted the role of the federal government delegation, which was present during and after the match, in encouraging the players to focus on future fixtures and move past the disappointing draw.

The NFF has promised to investigate how the unauthorised statement was issued and to take appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future, reaffirming its commitment to protecting the integrity of its players and maintaining collective accountability.

The Super Eagles now face increased pressure in their upcoming qualifiers as they aim to secure their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.