“NCAA Orders Pilots Not to Fly Until Unruly Passengers Are Removed”

Naija247news – Abuja, Sept. 10, 2025 — The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a strong directive to all domestic airlines, instructing pilots not to fly with unruly passengers onboard.

According to the NCAA, the move is designed to protect flight crews, safeguard passengers, and restore disciplinewithin Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at NCAA, announced the directive on Wednesday during a high-level meeting with domestic airline operators in Abuja.

“Pilots must not fly the plane until unruly passengers are removed by security or the issue is resolved amicably. This protects crew members and ensures passengers treat them with dignity,” Achimugu stated.

NCAA to Protect Crew from Assault

Achimugu stressed that cases of unruly behavior have escalated because “pilots in command failed to take charge.” Moving forward, any form of verbal or physical assault on cabin crew will be treated as a serious offense.

“No passenger has the right to touch or verbally abuse any cabin crew. Paying for a service doesn’t give anyone the right to be unruly,” he warned.

The NCAA will begin posting notices across major airport terminals to educate passengers on their responsibilities, not just their rights. Airlines have also been directed to retrain their flight and cabin crew to ensure professionalism.

Airlines Demand Protection for Ground Staff

Airline representatives at the meeting welcomed the move but urged NCAA to extend the same protection to ground staff, who are often the first target of passenger anger.

Ibom Air’s Regional Manager for Lagos/West Africa, Martin Abhulimen , recalled an incident where a late passenger smashed a computer keyboard on a staff member’s head after being denied boarding.

Green Africa’s Duty Manager, Sylvia Ohuanyere , narrated how passengers have insulted and even cursed her family members during flight delays.

Rano Air’s Customer Experience Manager, Aisha Allanso-Ahumareze, explained that most delays are linked to safety concerns, not negligence, and pleaded for greater passenger understanding.

NCAA Warns Airlines on Flight Delays

In addition to disciplining unruly passengers, the NCAA warned that it will sanction airlines that fail to properly notify and care for passengers affected by flight delays and cancellations.

Mrs. Ifueko Abdulmalik, Senior Special Assistant to the Director-General of NCAA, said airlines must take responsibility and improve their service standards

Airlines Present at the Meeting

The meeting had in attendance representatives from:

Arik Air

Ibom Air

Aero Contractors

United Nigeria Airlines

Green Africa Airways

Max Air

Rano Air

ValueJet

Air Peace

Overland Airways

✈️ Why It Matters

The NCAA directive signals a zero-tolerance policy for unruly passenger behavior as Nigeria seeks to stabilize its aviation industry amid rising flight costs, frequent delays, and strained customer-airline relations.

By balancing passenger rights with passenger responsibilities, the regulator hopes to restore order, protect airline staff, and ensure safety remains the industry’s top priority.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.