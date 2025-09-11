Nationwide Power Disruption: NISO, AEDC Respond to National Grid Collapse

Abuja, Sept. 10, 2025 (NAN) – Nigerians on Wednesday experienced widespread power outages after the national grid collapsed at approximately 11:23 a.m., affecting millions of households, businesses, and critical infrastructure across the country. The incident has once again raised questions about the stability of Nigeria’s electricity supply and the resilience of the national grid.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) confirmed the collapse via its verified Twitter handle, stating:

“Please be informed that the power outage currently being experienced is due to a loss of supply from the national grid at about 11:23 a.m. on Wednesday.”

AEDC assured consumers that it is working closely with relevant stakeholders to restore electricity once the grid is stabilised.

“Be rest assured we are working closely with the relevant stakeholders to ensure power is restored once the grid is stabilised. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the company added.

NISO Launches Investigation

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) confirmed it has launched a full-scale investigation into the incident. Mr. Abdu Bello, Managing Director of NISO, said the authority is committed to identifying both the immediate and underlying causes of the disruption.

“The outcome(s) of the investigation will determine the remedial and proactive actions to be taken to forestall future occurrences,” Bello said, assuring Nigerians that lessons learned from the disruption would guide stronger operational measures.

According to NISO, the disturbance was triggered by the tripping of a Generation Company (GenCo), which caused a sudden and significant load drop. This failure cascaded through other GenCos, resulting in a system-wide disruption.

Restoration Efforts Underway

Bello confirmed that restoration efforts began promptly at 11:45 a.m., starting with the supply of power to Abuja from the Shiroro Power Plant. He said substantial restoration had already been achieved nationwide but appealed to Nigerians for patience while full normalization continues.

Residents in major cities, including Lagos, Kano, and Port Harcourt, reported blackouts lasting several hours. Many households dependent on electric pumps, refrigeration, and small-scale businesses experienced operational challenges due to the outage.

Economic Impact

Energy analysts warn that repeated grid disturbances could undermine Nigeria’s economic growth. Businesses reliant on continuous electricity face increased operational costs, especially in the manufacturing and tech sectors.

Mrs. Chinyere Okeke, CEO of a Lagos-based textile company, said the blackout disrupted production lines for several hours. “Our generators ran out of fuel because of the sudden surge in demand. This kind of disruption is frustrating and costly,” she said.

Similarly, traders in Abuja markets reported that perishable goods were at risk of spoilage during the outage, affecting both their revenue and consumer access.

Historical Context: Nigeria’s Grid Challenges

Nigeria’s electricity grid has long been prone to disturbances caused by aging infrastructure, insufficient maintenance, and operational lapses. Past nationwide blackouts have sparked public outcry and highlighted the need for urgent reforms in power generation, transmission, and distribution.

In 2023, a nationwide blackout lasting over 12 hours affected millions, disrupting healthcare, education, and commercial activities. Analysts note that while NISO has made progress in monitoring the grid, incidents like Wednesday’s outage underscore persistent vulnerabilities.

NISO and AEDC Responsibilities

NISO manages real-time balancing of electricity supply and demand, coordinating between Generation Companies and Distribution Companies to prevent system-wide failures. AEDC, as one of the primary distribution companies, is responsible for ensuring electricity reaches consumers efficiently and responding promptly to outages.

Mr. Bello stressed that the investigation would consider technical, operational, and regulatory factors. “We are examining whether the tripping was caused by equipment failure, system overload, or human error. The goal is to prevent similar occurrences in the future,” he said.

Expert Insights: Building a Resilient Grid

Energy experts have highlighted the need for systemic improvements to reduce the frequency of grid collapses. Dr. Emeka Obi, an electrical engineer, said: “System disturbances are inevitable in high-demand grids, but Nigeria must invest in modernisation, preventive maintenance, and smart monitoring systems to reduce these occurrences.”

Dr. Obi added that integrating renewable energy sources and ensuring better coordination among GenCos could help mitigate cascading failures. “A resilient grid should be able to isolate faults quickly without affecting the entire system,” he explained.

Government and Stakeholder Response

The Ministry of Power has directed NISO, AEDC, and other relevant stakeholders to expedite the investigation and provide regular updates until the grid is fully stabilised.

Consumer advocacy groups have also called for transparency and accountability in the power sector. Mrs. Aisha Suleiman, president of the Nigerian Energy Consumers Association, said, “Nigerians deserve reliable electricity. We expect full disclosure on the causes of this outage and the measures to prevent future occurrences.”

Lessons and Recommendations

Experts recommend immediate and long-term measures to strengthen Nigeria’s power sector:

Grid Modernisation: Upgrading transmission lines, substations, and control systems to handle load fluctuations.

Preventive Maintenance: Regular inspections and servicing of GenCo equipment to reduce tripping risks.

Load Management: Implementing smart meters and demand-response systems to balance supply and demand.

Transparency and Accountability: Publishing investigation reports and enforcing regulatory standards across the sector.

Mr. Bello reiterated that NISO is committed to ensuring a robust and reliable grid. “This incident is a reminder that electricity supply is a shared responsibility. Through cooperation between authorities, industry stakeholders, and consumers, we can minimise disruptions in the future,” he said.

Consumer Advisory

AEDC and other DisCos have advised residents to report faults promptly, exercise caution with electrical appliances, and avoid overloading circuits during restoration. Consumers are urged to monitor official company channels for updates.

Moving Forward

The Wednesday outage serves as a wake-up call for Nigeria’s power sector. While restoration is underway, the incident highlights the urgent need for strategic investment in infrastructure, capacity building, and regulatory enforcement. Analysts believe that lessons learned from this event will guide future improvements in grid stability, benefiting households, businesses, and the broader economy.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.