Nasarawa IRS Generates N16.5 Billion in Revenue, Commits to Boosting State Earnings

Lafia, Sept. 9, 2025 (NAN) – The Nasarawa Internal Revenue Service (NIRS) has generated N16.5 billion in revenue from January to date, the agency disclosed on Tuesday.

Alhaji Ahmed Yakubu, Executive Chairman of NIRS, revealed the figures while appearing before the State House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation during the 2025 second-quarter budget performance review in Lafia.

Yakubu credited the agency’s performance to the support of Gov. Abdullahi Sule and the state assembly. He noted that the revenue came from diverse sources, including mining, banks, construction companies, and other sectors.

“We remain committed to exploring innovative ways to increase revenue for the government,” Yakubu assured the committee.

Earlier, Mr. Hudu Alhaji, Chairman of the committee, said the review aimed to assess the agency’s budget performance for the second quarter. He commended NIRS for its improved revenue generation and urged the agency to sustain this momentum.

Alhaji also assured the service of continued collaboration and support to help it achieve its revenue target

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.