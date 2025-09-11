“Naira Hits N1,506/$1 at NFEM as FX Reserves Surge $4.1bn”

By Godwin Okafor, Naija247news – Lagos, September 11, 2025

Nigeria’s local currency, the naira, recorded its strongest gain in seven months on Wednesday, buoyed by a $4.1 billion increase in foreign exchange reserves between July and August, according to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The naira strengthened to N1,506.08 per US dollar at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), marking a level last seen on March 5, 2025, when it closed at N1,500.80. Analysts say the rare stability of the currency reflects the success of several CBN policies, including maintaining high interest rates to attract foreign capital.

“The recent rally demonstrates the resilience of the naira and the effectiveness of measures to stabilize the currency in volatile global markets,” said a senior analyst at FBNQuest Merchant Bank.

Oil Inflows and FX Reserves Lift Naira

The surge in Nigeria’s foreign reserves is largely attributed to increased crude oil production, which rose to approximately 1.7 million barrels per day, up from an average of 1.55 mb/d earlier this year. The rise in oil revenues, combined with increased foreign capital inflows, higher non-oil exports, and inflows from non-bank corporates, drove gross official reserves to $41.3 billion as of August 25.

This represents a $4.1 billion increase from early July, when reserves had fallen to a one-year low of around $37.2 billion. Despite the strong two-month recovery, the year-to-date growth remains modest at just $390 million.

FBNQuest analysts noted that foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) led weekly FX inflows, contributing $184.1 million (32.5%) of total inflows. The CBN itself accounted for $173.1 million (30.5%), while exporters and non-bank corporates contributed 16.6% and 16.2% respectively.

Market Outlook: Naira Strength Could Continue

Global factors also support the naira’s trajectory. Analysts say a potential rate cut by the US Federal Reserve could divert capital to emerging markets like Nigeria, further strengthening the currency.

“A lower US interest rate would reduce the relative attractiveness of US assets, prompting investors to seek higher returns in markets such as Nigeria,” FBNQuest noted. “This could lead to renewed inflows, boosting FX reserves and sustaining naira stability.”

Import Cover and Regional Comparisons

Nigeria’s total foreign reserves currently provide coverage for 12.4 months of merchandise imports, or 8.6 months when including imported services. Net reserves, however, paint a more conservative picture, standing at $23.1 billionas of December 2024.

In the same period, other African economies also saw reserve gains. South Africa’s reserves increased by $756 million to $65.9 billion, while Egypt’s net FX reserves rose by $211 million to $49.3 billion in August 2025.

Challenges Remain

Despite the positive indicators, the naira’s journey is not without hurdles. Earlier in the year, relaxing currency controls caused the naira to fall sharply, disrupting businesses and highlighting Nigeria’s vulnerability to global market forces. Analysts caution that continued policy consistency and oil sector stability will be critical to maintaining gains.

JP Morgan forecasts the naira could reach N1,450 per dollar by the end of 2025, signaling further potential appreciation if current trends continue.

Conclusion

The seven-month high reflects a rare period of stability for Nigeria’s currency, driven by oil inflows, foreign investments, and sound monetary policies. With CBN measures and supportive global conditions, the naira’s rally may continue, offering much-needed relief to importers, businesses, and investors across Africa’s largest economy.

