Insurance

NAICOM, Fintech Association Partner to Drive Digital Transformation in Nigeria’s Insurance Sector

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Abuja, Sept. 10, 2025 (NAN) – The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has announced a strategic collaboration with the Fintech Association of Nigeria to accelerate digital transformation in the country’s insurance industry.

The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Omosehin, stated on Wednesday in Abuja that the partnership aims to revolutionize the sector through technological innovation and strategic collaborations.

Speaking during a visit by members of the association, led by Dr. Segun Aina, President of the Africa FinTech Network, Omosehin reaffirmed NAICOM’s commitment to rebuilding public trust by providing transparent digital solutions and protecting policyholders’ interests.

“The adoption of digital technology is crucial for the insurance industry. We are committed to positioning the sector at the forefront of digital transformation,” Omosehin said.

Dr. Aina added that the association would support NAICOM’s initiatives to modernize and expand the insurance ecosystem, noting that technology would play a key role in effective recapitalization and operational efficiency.

The partnership is expected to enhance the adoption of innovative digital solutions, improve customer experience, and strengthen regulatory compliance in Nigeria’s insurance sector.

Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet's editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

