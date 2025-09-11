NAICOM, Fintech Association Partner to Drive Digital Transformation in Nigeria’s Insurance Sector

Abuja, Sept. 10, 2025 (NAN) – The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has announced a strategic collaboration with the Fintech Association of Nigeria to accelerate digital transformation in the country’s insurance industry.

The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Omosehin, stated on Wednesday in Abuja that the partnership aims to revolutionize the sector through technological innovation and strategic collaborations.

Speaking during a visit by members of the association, led by Dr. Segun Aina, President of the Africa FinTech Network, Omosehin reaffirmed NAICOM’s commitment to rebuilding public trust by providing transparent digital solutions and protecting policyholders’ interests.

“The adoption of digital technology is crucial for the insurance industry. We are committed to positioning the sector at the forefront of digital transformation,” Omosehin said.

Dr. Aina added that the association would support NAICOM’s initiatives to modernize and expand the insurance ecosystem, noting that technology would play a key role in effective recapitalization and operational efficiency.

The partnership is expected to enhance the adoption of innovative digital solutions, improve customer experience, and strengthen regulatory compliance in Nigeria’s insurance sector.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.