Marco Rubio’s State Dept. to ban foreigners for ‘making light’ of Charlie Kirk’s death

Washington, D.C. — The U.S. State Department, led by Secretary Marco Rubio, has announced a ban on all foreigners who downplay or glorify the recent assassination of MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk.

“In light of yesterday’s horrific assassination of a leading political figure, I want to underscore that foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country,” Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said Thursday in a statement on X.

Landau added that he was “disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light of the event,” and that he had directed consular officials to take appropriate measures against offending individuals.

He also called on Kirk’s supporters to report such comments by foreigners, stating that consular officials are actively monitoring social media for posts that could threaten the safety of Americans.

“This action underscores our commitment to protecting the American people from those who seek to incite or celebrate violence,” Landau said.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.