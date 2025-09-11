Manhunt for Charlie Kirk shooter expands after two people detained had no links to killing, FBI says

Orem, Utah, Sept. 10, 2025 (Naija247news) – Charlie Kirk, conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot dead Wednesday while addressing a crowd at Utah Valley University (UVU), sparking a massive manhunt and nationwide shock.

The gunman fired from a campus building approximately 200 yards away, striking Kirk in the neck. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Kirk was 31 years old and a father of two.

Authorities initially detained two individuals—George Zinn and Zachariah Qureshi—for questioning but later released them after determining they had no connection to the crime. The Utah Department of Public Safety confirmed that multiple active crime scenes are being processed as the investigation continues.

“This is a political assassination,” Utah Governor Spencer Cox said, pledging to bring the perpetrator to justice. “We will find you, we will try you, and we will hold you accountable to the furthest extent of the law.”

National Reaction and Mourning

The shooting drew immediate condemnation from across the political spectrum. Former President Donald Trump, a close friend of Kirk, announced his death on social media and ordered U.S. flags lowered to half-staff through Sunday. “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me,” Trump wrote, offering condolences to Kirk’s wife, Erika Kirk, and their children.

Former President Barack Obama also expressed sorrow: “We don’t yet know what motivated the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, but this kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy. Michelle and I will be praying for Charlie’s family tonight.”

Other officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, condemned the attack, calling for accountability and emphasizing that political violence has no place in a democratic society.

Turning Point USA and Kirk’s Legacy

Kirk, a vocal advocate for conservative causes and the Second Amendment, was in Utah for the first stop of Turning Point USA’s “American Comeback Tour.” The event included his signature “prove me wrong table,” where he debated opposing viewpoints with attendees.

Prior to the shooting, Kirk tweeted enthusiastically about the event: “WE. ARE. SO. BACK. Utah Valley University is FIRED UP and READY for the first stop back on the American Comeback Tour.”

Kirk’s work at Turning Point USA helped mobilize young conservatives and raised hundreds of millions of dollars, contributing to multiple political campaigns and fostering a network of youth activism nationwide.

The Shooting and Wider Context

Eyewitnesses described chaos as the gunman fired. Former Congressman Jason Chaffetz, who was at the event, said attendees “hit the deck” as shots rang out. UVU canceled classes for the remainder of the week and instructed remaining students to “secure in place” until escorted safely off campus.

Kirk’s assassination follows recent high-profile politically motivated shootings in the U.S., including the killings of Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband earlier this year.

Authorities have yet to release details on a suspect, though the investigation remains active. The tragic event also coincided with a separate shooting at Evergreen High School in Colorado, where law enforcement reported multiple casualties, including at least one juvenile death.

Kirk’s Public Persona and Views

As an outspoken advocate for Second Amendment rights, Kirk often discussed firearms in public forums. In April 2023, he told a Turning Point audience in Salt Lake City that an armed citizenry, despite inevitable gun deaths, was essential to protecting broader constitutional rights.

Kirk is survived by his wife Erika and their two young children. His death has left a profound impact on the U.S. political landscape and underscores ongoing concerns about political violence in the country.

