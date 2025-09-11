Menu
Mandelson's Fall Deepens Crisis for Starmer as Epstein Scandal Rocks UK Diplomacy

By: Naija247news

Date:

Mandelson’s Fall Deepens Crisis for Starmer as Epstein Scandal Rocks UK Diplomacy

LONDON — Naija247news, Sept 11, 2025 — Britain’s Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, has been dealt another political blow after abruptly dismissing Peter Mandelson, his high-profile ambassador to the United States, over newly leaked emails revealing Mandelson’s deep and troubling links with the late U.S. financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Mandelson, once a kingmaker in Labour’s rise to power under Tony Blair and later branded the party’s “grand strategist,” was forced to step down from Britain’s most coveted diplomatic posting after U.S. lawmakers and media outlets released letters in which he described Epstein as “my best pal.”

The revelations come just days before U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a state visit to Britain — a diplomatic occasion that Mandelson had been carefully preparing, given his personal ties with Trump and his reputation as a seasoned political operator.

Starmer’s Reset Undermined

Starmer had hoped Mandelson’s appointment last year — the first overtly political selection to Washington in nearly 50 years — would reset UK-U.S. relations and showcase Labour’s credibility abroad. Instead, the scandal has reignited old criticisms of Mandelson’s judgment and Starmer’s political instincts.

On Wednesday, the prime minister initially stood firmly behind his envoy, praising Mandelson’s success in securing a bilateral trade deal and insisting the ambassador had expressed sufficient regret over his ties to Epstein. But by Thursday, Starmer was forced into an embarrassing reversal after Britain’s Foreign Ministry concluded the extent of Mandelson’s relationship with Epstein was “materially different from that known at the time of his appointment.”

“NFF Distances Itself from Statement Criticising Troost-Ekong, Dessers After Draw with South Africa”
