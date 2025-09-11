Menu
INEC & Election News

INEC Laments Lack of Power to Stop Early Campaigns Ahead of 2027 Elections

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

11, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed deep concerns over its inability to stop early campaign activities by political parties and aspirants ahead of the 2027 general elections. According to INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the commission lacks the power to sanction these activities due to loopholes in the Electoral Act.

Loopholes in the Electoral Act

The Electoral Act prohibits campaigns earlier than 150 days before polling, but INEC pointed out that there are no sanctions for breaches of this provision. This has emboldened political parties and aspirants to engage in premature campaigns, including outdoor advertising, media campaigns, and rallies.

INEC’s Limited Powers

INEC can only impose sanctions on campaigns conducted less than 24 hours before polling day, with a maximum fine of N500,000. This limited power has hindered the commission’s ability to effectively regulate campaign activities and track campaign finance limits.

Call for Review of Electoral Laws

INEC is advocating for a review of the electoral laws to address the issue of early campaigns and to grant the commission more powers to regulate campaign activities. The commission is working with stakeholders, including the National Assembly, to find a solution to this challenge.

Public Reaction and Concerns

The early campaign activities have sparked concerns among Nigerians about the potential for electoral malpractices and the impact on the credibility of the 2027 elections. Many are calling for urgent action to address these challenges and ensure that the electoral process is transparent and fair.

The INEC’s lamentation highlights the need for urgent reforms to ensure the commission’s effectiveness in regulating campaign activities. As Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections, it is crucial that the electoral laws are reviewed to grant INEC more powers to conduct credible elections.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

