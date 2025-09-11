“I Have No Interest in NFF Chairmanship – Fani-Kayode Denies Reports”

Abuja, Sept. 11, 2025 (NAN) – Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has dismissed reports claiming he is interested in the chairmanship of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

In a statement shared on his verified X page on Thursday, Fani-Kayode described the claims as “fake news,” insisting that he has no involvement or interest in football.

“It has been brought to my attention that fake quotes are being attributed to me by various unknown blogs claiming that I have an interest in being chairman of the NFF and that I have now decided to step down from the race to support someone else,” he said.

“This is all fake news. I know nothing about the NFF, I have no interest in the NFF or who leads it, I have no interest in football, and thankfully I have not been approached or nominated for such a position by anyone. Even if I had, I would have respectfully declined,” he added.

Fani-Kayode emphasised that he is not a footballer and has no stake in who becomes the next NFF Chairman.

He also urged the public to disregard any quotes or reports that do not originate from his official platforms, including his website (femifanikayode.org), verified X handle (@realffk), or verified Facebook and Instagram pages.

“Any quote or story that does not emanate from my website, my verified X handle, or my verified Facebook and Instagram pages is not from me. Anything outside of these platforms is FAKE, and I urge members of the public to read such reports with caution,” he warned.

Fani-Kayode’s statement comes amid circulating online speculation linking him to the NFF chairmanship, which he has now firmly denied.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.