Geopolitics

“I demand that you do not repeat it.”, Trump Yells at Netanyahu over Qatar Attack

By: David Okoroafor, News Writer

Date:

Lagos, Sept. 10, 2025 (Naija247news) — The White House has been thrown into disarray after Israel launched a surprise airstrike on Doha, the Qatari capital, targeting senior Hamas operatives despite ongoing ceasefire talks.

According to Axios, Washington was given little advance notice of the strike, which has rattled a decades-old alliance with Qatar — a strategic U.S. partner in the Middle East and designated major non-NATO ally.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who has long presented himself as a staunch defender of Israel, reportedly erupted in fury after learning of the attack. While Trump publicly described the operation as an “unfortunate incident,” insiders said he was “infuriated” and held a tense call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“It’s unacceptable,” Trump told Netanyahu, according to two officials familiar with the matter. “I demand that you do not repeat it.”

Qatari officials have expressed outrage, with Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani warning Washington that the Gulf nation would reconsider its security partnership and possibly seek “other partners” if such actions continued.

For Israel, Netanyahu defended the strikes as necessary to safeguard national security and dismantle terrorist networks, vowing that Israel would “continue to strike” wherever threats persisted.

Axios reports that the White House was blindsided, only learning of the operation once “missiles were in the air.” Al-Thani is said to have told U.S. officials the attack amounted to a “betrayal,” fueling concerns that Qatar could align more closely with other Gulf powers in retaliation.

The escalating tensions highlight the fragile balance of U.S. alliances in the region, as Washington struggles to contain fallout from an attack that has not only strained its relations with Qatar but also cast doubt on Israel’s reliability as a partner in sensitive security arrangements.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

