Ghana Accepts West African Deportees from U.S., Including Nigerians, as Trump Expands Immigration Crackdown

President John Mahama confirms 14 West Africans, including Nigerians, have already arrived as part of U.S. efforts to deport undocumented immigrants.

Accra, Sept. 11, 2025 – Ghana has agreed to accept West African nationals deported from the United States, with 14 already arriving, President John Dramani Mahama confirmed. The group includes Nigerians and one Gambian, whose return was facilitated by the Ghanaian government.

The move comes amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s aggressive immigration policies, which aim to deport millions of undocumented immigrants and relocate them to third countries.

Mahama noted that Ghana’s visa-free access for West Africans made the arrangement practical. “We were approached by the U.S. to accept third-party nationals who were being removed from the U.S., and we agreed that West African nationals were acceptable because all our fellow West Africans don’t need a visa to come to our country,” he said.

This agreement follows similar deportation arrangements by the U.S. with other African nations, including Rwanda, Eswatini, and South Sudan. In July, Trump met with five West African presidents to encourage cooperation on deportations, although Mahama did not attend that meeting.

The Trump administration’s strategy of high-profile deportations aims to deter illegal immigration, though some migrants have expressed safety concerns in third countries. Ghana has not specified a limit on the number of deportees it will accept.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.