Immigration & Residency

Ghana Accepts West African Deportees from U.S., Including Nigerians, as Trump Expands Immigration Crackdown

By: David Okoroafor, News Writer

Date:

President John Mahama confirms 14 West Africans, including Nigerians, have already arrived as part of U.S. efforts to deport undocumented immigrants.

Accra, Sept. 11, 2025 – Ghana has agreed to accept West African nationals deported from the United States, with 14 already arriving, President John Dramani Mahama confirmed. The group includes Nigerians and one Gambian, whose return was facilitated by the Ghanaian government.

The move comes amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s aggressive immigration policies, which aim to deport millions of undocumented immigrants and relocate them to third countries.

Mahama noted that Ghana’s visa-free access for West Africans made the arrangement practical. “We were approached by the U.S. to accept third-party nationals who were being removed from the U.S., and we agreed that West African nationals were acceptable because all our fellow West Africans don’t need a visa to come to our country,” he said.

This agreement follows similar deportation arrangements by the U.S. with other African nations, including Rwanda, Eswatini, and South Sudan. In July, Trump met with five West African presidents to encourage cooperation on deportations, although Mahama did not attend that meeting.

The Trump administration’s strategy of high-profile deportations aims to deter illegal immigration, though some migrants have expressed safety concerns in third countries. Ghana has not specified a limit on the number of deportees it will accept.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

David Okoroafor, News Writer
David Okoroafor, News Writerhttp://naija247news.com
David Okoroafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

