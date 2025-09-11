FirstBank Wins Court of Appeal Ruling Over GHL Crude Oil Dispute

Abuja, Sept. 11, 2025 (NAN) – First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) has scored a major legal victory at the Court of Appeal in its dispute with General Hydrocarbons Limited (GHL) over crude oil pledged as collateral for loan facilities. The bank was represented by Babajide Koku SAN and Victor Ogude SAN.

The appeal challenged a prior ruling by the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt (Obile J), which had dismissed FirstBank’s claims regarding the alleged fraudulent diversion of proceeds from the sale of the crude oil cargo aboard the FPSO Tamara Tokoni.

The Court of Appeal, hearing the matter on an urgent basis during its vacation, set aside the High Court judgment and affirmed the maritime nature of the claim. It emphasized the need to preserve the Res, referring to the crude oil cargo, as the central issue in dispute.

The appellate court authorized the sale of the cargo, with proceeds to be deposited into an interest-yielding escrow account under the custody of the Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, pending further proceedings at the trial court and the arbitration panel. The Chief Registrar was also instructed to take possession of the cargo and ensure it is protected against unauthorized disposition by any party.

This ruling underscores FirstBank’s commitment to corporate governance, legal compliance, and asset protection. Legal experts say the judgment sets a strong precedent for enforcing collateral agreements and ensuring accountability in high-value commercial transactions.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.