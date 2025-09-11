First Bank Accelerates Payment Innovations to Strengthen Security and Customer Satisfaction

Abuja, Sept. 10, 2025 (NAN) – First Bank of Nigeria Plc is undergoing a significant transformation of its payment platforms and processes, positioning itself as a leader in digital banking innovation, security, and customer satisfaction. The move underscores the bank’s commitment to building a safe, efficient, and fraud-resilient payment ecosystem for millions of Nigerians.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 18th Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) Annual Banking and Finance Conference in Abuja, First Bank CEO Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu highlighted the bank’s investment in technology and digital infrastructure as a key driver of customer trust and operational excellence.

“Our goal is to build a safe, secure, and efficient payment system that meets the evolving needs of our customers,” Alebiosu said. “This is part of our broader commitment to a customer-centric banking approach, where technology and security go hand in hand.”

Strengthening Cybersecurity and Fraud Management

Alebiosu emphasised that the bank’s digital transformation extends beyond convenience to robust security measures. First Bank has invested heavily in digital fraud management and cybersecurity systems, ensuring the protection of customer accounts and transactions against cybercriminals.

“Our cybersecurity network is one of the most advanced in Nigeria. Despite handling a large volume of transactions, we experience one of the lowest incidences of fraud in the sector,” Alebiosu stated.

He explained that First Bank accounts for 20 per cent of Nigeria’s payment systems on the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS). “This share reflects not only our innovation and capacity but also our commitment to delivering secure and efficient payment solutions nationwide,” he said.

By integrating advanced encryption technologies, real-time monitoring, and predictive fraud analytics, the bank aims to prevent unauthorized access, detect suspicious activity promptly, and provide customers with peace of mind in every transaction.

Enhancing Customer Experience

A key component of First Bank’s strategy is improving customer experience across all digital and physical touchpoints. Alebiosu noted that the bank has deployed sufficient manpower to handle customer complaints and ensure that transaction-related concerns are addressed promptly.

“We understand the critical importance of customer feedback. By deploying the right resources and leveraging technology, we ensure that our customers’ banking experience is seamless and secure,” he said.

The bank’s customer-centric approach includes:

Real-time transaction monitoring: Customers are notified immediately of successful or failed transactions, providing transparency and control.

Enhanced digital platforms: Mobile and internet banking applications have been upgraded to ensure smooth navigation, quick access, and minimal downtime.

Fraud alert and prevention services: Automated alerts and risk-based authentication help protect customers from unauthorized transactions.

Efficient support channels: Dedicated teams and chatbots ensure prompt resolution of customer inquiries and complaints.

Driving Efficiency in the National Payment Ecosystem

First Bank’s innovations also impact Nigeria’s broader payment infrastructure. As a major participant in NIBSS, the bank plays a pivotal role in interbank settlements, electronic fund transfers, and digital payment facilitation. By ensuring efficiency and security at scale, First Bank contributes significantly to the reliability of Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

“The fact that we handle one-fifth of the nation’s payment volume demonstrates our technological capacity and leadership,” Alebiosu said. “We aim to not only maintain this position but also continually innovate to meet global standards.”

Industry analysts have praised First Bank’s efforts as a model for digital banking in Africa. By combining technology, security, and customer engagement, the bank strengthens trust in electronic payments and encourages financial inclusion, particularly among underserved communities.

Tackling Fraud and Cyber Threats

Digital banking in Nigeria has seen exponential growth, but this progress comes with increased exposure to cyber threats. First Bank’s investment in fraud prevention and cybersecurity is designed to mitigate these risks.

The bank employs advanced monitoring systems that track unusual patterns, flag suspicious transactions, and prevent fraud in real-time. Artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms analyze transaction data to detect anomalies and safeguard customer accounts.

“Our customers’ security is non-negotiable,” Alebiosu emphasized. “We constantly review and enhance our defenses to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.”

Commitment to Innovation

First Bank’s strategic investment in digital payment platforms reflects a broader vision of innovation-driven banking. Beyond security, the bank seeks to enhance transaction speed, efficiency, and accessibility, ensuring that customers can carry out financial operations seamlessly, whether via mobile devices, online platforms, or traditional banking channels.

Alebiosu noted that the bank continuously explores new technologies to improve its services, including blockchain solutions, advanced mobile apps, and API integrations with fintech partners. These innovations are expected to reduce transaction times, lower operational costs, and provide new financial products tailored to customers’ evolving needs.

Building a Resilient Digital Banking Ecosystem

By prioritizing cybersecurity, customer experience, and operational efficiency, First Bank is establishing a resilient digital banking ecosystem capable of supporting Nigeria’s rapidly growing financial sector. This resilience is particularly important given the increasing prevalence of online fraud and cybercrime in the country.

“Our investment in technology, human resources, and security infrastructure ensures that our platforms remain robust, secure, and customer-friendly,” Alebiosu said. “We want every customer to trust our systems and feel confident conducting transactions anytime, anywhere.”

Looking Ahead

First Bank’s proactive approach to payment innovations and cybersecurity positions the institution as a leader in Nigeria’s financial sector. By focusing on secure, efficient, and customer-centric services, the bank aims to set new benchmarks for digital banking in the country.

Financial experts believe that these initiatives will not only enhance customer satisfaction but also strengthen the overall stability and reliability of Nigeria’s financial system. As digital payments continue to grow, First Bank’s strategies are expected to serve as a model for other banks seeking to combine technological innovation with customer trust.

“Our vision is clear,” Alebiosu concluded. “We want to build a payment ecosystem that is safe, secure, and efficient, where customers’ needs come first, and innovation drives every step we take. This is how we ensure Nigeria’s banking system remains strong, reliable, and globally competitive.”

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.