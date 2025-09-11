FG Introduces 26 New Technical Trade Courses in Schools to Boost Industry-Relevant Skills

In a sweeping education reform aimed at bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world industry needs, the Federal Government of Nigeria has announced the introduction of 26 modern technical trade courses across all Federal Science and Technical Colleges (FSTCs), effective from the 2025/2026 academic session.

Naija247news gathered that the reform, which marks a strategic shift in Nigeria’s technical and vocational education, will see all FSTCs transformed into fully operational Federal Technical Colleges, with students required to take one technical trade alongside core academic subjects.

Folasade Boriowo, spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of Education, confirmed the development, stating that the initiative is designed to align skills acquisition with contemporary industry demands and reduce academic overload.

According to Naija247news, Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said the reform is part of a broader plan to strengthen Nigeria’s workforce and make secondary technical education more functional, productive, and globally competitive. He emphasized that the new curriculum framework aims to address the chronic mismatch between school output and industry requirements.

Naija247news reports that the 26 trades reflect both traditional craftsmanship and emerging sectors such as digital media and renewable energy. The courses include:

1. Brick Laying, Block Laying, and Concreting

2. Woodwork, Carpentry, and Joinery

3. Plumbing and Pipe Fitting

4. Computer Hardware & GSM Repair

5. Refrigeration & Air-conditioning Works

6. Mechanised Agriculture and Smart Farming

7. Autobody Works

8. Catering Craft Practice

9. Solar PV Installation and Maintenance

10. Fashion Design and Garment Making

11. Livestock Farming/Animal Husbandry

12. Fish Farming (Aquaculture)

13. Motorcycle & Tricycle Repairs

14. Painting, Decoration, and Interior Finishing

15. Welding and Fabrication

16. Auto-Electrical Wiring

17. Automobile Mechanics

18. Beauty Therapy and Cosmetology

19. Creative Digital Media Production

20. Electronic Systems Maintenance

21. Furniture Making and Upholstery

22. Networking and System Security

23. Social Media Content Creation and Management

24. Tiling and Cladding

25. Automobile CNG Conversion and Maintenance

26. Leather Works

Naija247news understands that in addition to these vocational courses, the government will also introduce a new subject called Citizenship and Heritage Studies, combining Nigerian history, civic education, and social studies. The Ministry said the subject is intended to instill national values and deepen students’ understanding of their identity and responsibilities as Nigerians.

Naija247news reports that this development is part of Nigeria’s broader drive to reform education and youth development, with the government signaling a renewed focus on employability, innovation, and nation-building through skill-oriented learning.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.