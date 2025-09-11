Menu
Search
Subscribe
Campus News

FG Introduces 26 New Technical Trade Courses in Schools to Boost Industry-Relevant Skills

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

In a sweeping education reform aimed at bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world industry needs, the Federal Government of Nigeria has announced the introduction of 26 modern technical trade courses across all Federal Science and Technical Colleges (FSTCs), effective from the 2025/2026 academic session.

Naija247news gathered that the reform, which marks a strategic shift in Nigeria’s technical and vocational education, will see all FSTCs transformed into fully operational Federal Technical Colleges, with students required to take one technical trade alongside core academic subjects.

Folasade Boriowo, spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of Education, confirmed the development, stating that the initiative is designed to align skills acquisition with contemporary industry demands and reduce academic overload.

According to Naija247news, Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said the reform is part of a broader plan to strengthen Nigeria’s workforce and make secondary technical education more functional, productive, and globally competitive. He emphasized that the new curriculum framework aims to address the chronic mismatch between school output and industry requirements.

Naija247news reports that the 26 trades reflect both traditional craftsmanship and emerging sectors such as digital media and renewable energy. The courses include:

1. Brick Laying, Block Laying, and Concreting
2. Woodwork, Carpentry, and Joinery
3. Plumbing and Pipe Fitting
4. Computer Hardware & GSM Repair
5. Refrigeration & Air-conditioning Works
6. Mechanised Agriculture and Smart Farming
7. Autobody Works
8. Catering Craft Practice
9. Solar PV Installation and Maintenance
10. Fashion Design and Garment Making
11. Livestock Farming/Animal Husbandry
12. Fish Farming (Aquaculture)
13. Motorcycle & Tricycle Repairs
14. Painting, Decoration, and Interior Finishing
15. Welding and Fabrication
16. Auto-Electrical Wiring
17. Automobile Mechanics
18. Beauty Therapy and Cosmetology
19. Creative Digital Media Production
20. Electronic Systems Maintenance
21. Furniture Making and Upholstery
22. Networking and System Security
23. Social Media Content Creation and Management
24. Tiling and Cladding
25. Automobile CNG Conversion and Maintenance
26. Leather Works

Naija247news understands that in addition to these vocational courses, the government will also introduce a new subject called Citizenship and Heritage Studies, combining Nigerian history, civic education, and social studies. The Ministry said the subject is intended to instill national values and deepen students’ understanding of their identity and responsibilities as Nigerians.

Naija247news reports that this development is part of Nigeria’s broader drive to reform education and youth development, with the government signaling a renewed focus on employability, innovation, and nation-building through skill-oriented learning.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
“I demand that you do not repeat it.”, Trump Yells at Netanyahu over Qatar Attack
Next article
Without immigration, U.S. population could start to decline as soon as 2031
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Wema Bank Surpasses N200bn Capital Requirement After N150bn Rights Issue

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
CBN and SEC approve Wema Bank’s recapitalisation, boosting financial...

Staff of Ministry of Women Affairs Protest Over Welfare Neglect, Accuse Minister Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim of Unresponsiveness

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Staff of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs staged...

Tinubu Cancels 5% Telecom Tax to Ease Burden on 171 Million Nigerians

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
In a significant policy reversal aimed at reducing the...

Tinubu Orders Action to Crash Food Prices, Ensures ‘Safe Passage’ for Commodities

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
President Bola Tinubu directs FEC to guarantee unhindered movement...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Wema Bank Surpasses N200bn Capital Requirement After N150bn Rights Issue

Banking & Finance 0
CBN and SEC approve Wema Bank’s recapitalisation, boosting financial...

Staff of Ministry of Women Affairs Protest Over Welfare Neglect, Accuse Minister Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim of Unresponsiveness

Top Stories 0
Staff of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs staged...

Tinubu Cancels 5% Telecom Tax to Ease Burden on 171 Million Nigerians

Telecoms & Internet 0
In a significant policy reversal aimed at reducing the...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria