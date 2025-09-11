FBN-GHL Dispute: Court of Appeal Orders Custody of Crude Oil, Sets Aside High Court Ruling

Abuja, Sept. 11, 2025 (NAN) – The Court of Appeal has overturned a High Court ruling in the legal dispute between First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) and General Hydrocarbons Ltd (GHL), authorizing the sale of a crude oil cargo with proceeds held in an interest-bearing escrow account.

A three-member panel led by Justice Hamma Akawu Barka set aside the earlier High Court judgment, which had classified the matter as debt recovery rather than a maritime claim. The Appeal Court emphasized that preserving the res, or the matter at stake—the crude oil cargo—was the primary aim of the ruling.

The court instructed the Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal to take possession of the crude oil aboard the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) Tamara Tokoni, ensuring it is protected against any unauthorized disposition, including by Conoil and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, pending final determination at both the trial court and arbitration.

Background of the FBN-GHL Dispute

In May 2021, GHL entered a subrogation agreement with FBN, allowing the bank to fund exploration, production, and development of OML 120. The profit-sharing arrangement stipulated a 50:50 split of oil proceeds after statutory deductions over eight years, with FBN’s share intended to offset non-performing loans of $718 million, discounted to $600 million.

The dispute escalated when GHL claimed that FBN failed to meet contractual obligations, resulting in a near-fatal incident on October 7, 2023, when the Blackford Dolphin drilling rig ran out of fuel and supplies with 93 personnel aboard. First Bank, in turn, alleged that GHL diverted proceeds from the crude oil sales, which the oil company denied, asserting it does not owe $225 million.

During the legal proceedings, FBN had obtained a court order to arrest and detain the crude oil cargo. GHL accused the bank of selectively releasing portions of the cargo to Conoil and NNPC, alleging abuse of ex-parte freezing orders. FBN maintained that all actions were in compliance with court directives.

The Appeal Court ruling restores custody and control of the cargo to the Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, ensuring that the asset is protected and the dispute is resolved through proper legal channels.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.