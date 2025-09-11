Fake Army Colonel Arrested in Ondo Over N1.37m Job Scam

Naija247news reports that the Ondo State Police Command has arrested one Abdullahi Saliu, who allegedly posed as a senior military officer to defraud unsuspecting citizens of over N1.3 million through a fraudulent job recruitment scheme.

Naija247news gathered that Saliu, who operated primarily out of Top Quality Hotel in Ondo town, falsely presented himself as a colonel in the Nigerian Army. He allegedly used this fake identity to convince two women, Oshoade Janet and Daisi Remilekun Joy, that he could help their sons secure employment in the Nigeria Customs and Immigration Services.

According to Naija247news, the suspect promised to use his “connections” in these agencies to facilitate job placements. However, after collecting the total sum of N1,377,000 from the victims, he reportedly vanished without fulfilling his promises.

Naija247news understands that the arrest followed a series of coordinated efforts by the Ondo State Police, who had been tracking Saliu due to multiple complaints of similar fraudulent activities across other states.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Ondo Command, SP Ayanlade Olushola, confirmed the development in a statement. He disclosed that the suspect had been on the police watchlist for some time and was notorious for impersonating top-ranking officials from the Nigerian Army, Navy, Customs, and Immigration to swindle job-seekers.

“Through this fraudulent scheme, he obtained the sum of One Million, Three Hundred and Seventy-Seven Thousand Naira (N1,377,000), which he subsequently converted for his personal use,” Olushola said.

Naija247news reports that investigations revealed the extent of Saliu’s criminal enterprise, which spanned several states, including Edo, Delta, Kogi, and Ondo. His methods involved targeting vulnerable individuals desperate for employment, exploiting their trust with promises of federal job placements.

The suspect has since been arraigned before Magistrate Court 1 in Ondo and is currently undergoing prosecution.

Naija247news understands that the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, CP Adebowale Lawal, has reiterated the command’s resolve to protect residents from fraudulent schemes and bring impostors like Saliu to justice.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.