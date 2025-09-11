Experts Warn of Rising “Anti-Western Alliance” as Xi, Putin, Kim, Modi Forge Closer Ties

Cernobbio, Italy, Sept. 10, 2025 (Naija247news) – Top security analysts are raising alarms over the growing coordination among China, Russia, North Korea, and India, warning that Washington and its allies should not underestimate the strategic significance of these warming relations.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, Italy, Wolfgang Ischinger, President of the Munich Security Conference Foundation Council, described recent meetings between world leaders in China as “worrisome.” He noted that while India and China do not share total harmony, the trend of cooperation among these nations signals the potential formation of an “anti-Western alliance”.

Last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted a military parade in Beijing attended by North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, and India’s Narendra Modi. Photographs of the leaders laughing and interacting during the event have drawn particular scrutiny.

“I’m worried about these pictures,” Ischinger told CNBC. “The world is moving in the wrong direction here. We must recognize the potential for totalitarian regimes to coordinate and reshape global order based on military strength and power, rather than democratic principles.”

Ischinger, who has held roles at the European Council on Foreign Relations and the Atlantic Council in Washington, said concern is shifting from the rise of authoritarian regimes alone to the extent of their willingness to collaborate strategically.

Earlier this week, China, India, and Russia convened virtually for a BRICS summit, joined by Brazil and South Africa. Delegates criticized U.S. tariffs and discussed ways to strengthen trade within the bloc, underscoring the strategic alignment between Beijing, Moscow, and New Delhi.

Experts say this alignment signals Beijing’s “psychological decoupling” from the West. According to Seong-Hyon Lee, senior fellow at the George H.W. Bush Foundation for U.S.-China Relations, the parade and summit were “a public manifestation of a profound shift in China’s strategic posture” and a clear indication that China is pursuing a new global order. He labeled Xi, Putin, and Kim as the “hard-power nucleus” driving this shift.

Despite these warnings, some analysts caution against overestimating the alliance’s cohesion. Evgeny Roshchin, visiting scholar at Johns Hopkins University, said the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and related events do not constitute a traditional military alliance. China and India have not committed to providing military support to Russia, and both nations remain cautious about Moscow’s nuclear rhetoric.

Roshchin described the grouping as a tactical alignment of interests rather than a unified bloc, allowing each country flexibility to disengage when necessary. “China promotes cooperation where interests converge and maintains space for independent action elsewhere,” he said.

However, analysts agree that China is using these alliances as part of a long-term strategy to establish a new global pole of influence, potentially strengthening its position in multilateral platforms like the United Nations.

As Ischinger warned, “This is not the kind of scenario in our interest. The West must not misdiagnose the nature of this challenge, as it could reshape the future global balance of power.”

