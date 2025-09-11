Experts: Strong Capital Buffers, Risk Management Will Nigeria’s Financial Sector Withstand Global Shocks

Abuja, Sept. 10, 2025 (NAN) – Experts in Nigeria’s financial sector have emphasized the importance of strong capital and liquidity buffers for banks and other financial institutions to withstand global economic shocks and financial crises.

The call was made at the 18th Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) Annual Banking and Finance Conference in Abuja on Wednesday. Specialists highlighted that robust corporate governance, adherence to ethics, professional standards, and strengthened risk management frameworks are critical for institutional resilience.

Dr. Agnes Martins, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Guaranty Trust Bank Limited, noted that capital buffers and strict regulatory compliance were key factors that helped banking systems survive past global financial crises. She urged financial institutions to proactively develop insights and foresight in risk management.

Dr. Blaise Ijebor, Director of Risk Management at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), stressed that adequate frameworks are essential to mitigate shocks. “It is impossible for an institution without sufficient capital buffers to pause and analyze an emerging crisis. With proper buffers, you can stop, assess, and make informed decisions,” Ijebor explained. He added that capital buffers are also vital for achieving broader economic ambitions.

First Bank of Nigeria Plc CEO, Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu, said compliance with risk management systems is key to navigating global financial shocks. He urged stakeholders across the financial sector to adopt proactive measures and build organizational resilience.

The session, titled “Adapting to Global Shocks: Enhancing Risk Management Challenge and Regulatory Practices for Sustainable Growth,” is part of the broader conference theme, “The New Economic Playbook: The Intersection of Banking, Policy and Technology.”

The experts concluded that a combination of strong capital bases, strict regulations, and effective risk management would ensure Nigerian financial institutions remain resilient, adaptive, and competitive in an increasingly volatile global economy.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.