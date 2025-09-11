Enugu State wins N100m award as Nigeria’s cleanest state.

11, September 2025/Naija 247 news

The Enugu State government has emerged victorious in the Model Green State Award, scooping a whopping N100 million prize for being adjudged the cleanest state in Nigeria. The prestigious award was presented by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, at the unveiling of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Green Nigeria Challenge.

A Testament to Good Governance

The RHI Green Nigeria Challenge aims to promote tree planting and environmental cleanliness across households, communities, and states. Enugu State’s proactive approach to environmental management and cleanliness impressed the First Lady, who praised Governor Peter Mbah’s leadership. According to Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah, the First Lady of Enugu State, the award is a testament to the state’s commitment to good governance and environmental sustainability.

Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

The Enugu State government has shown a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, with initiatives aimed at promoting a cleaner and greener environment. The state’s victory in the Model Green State Award is a reflection of the government’s efforts to improve the lives of its citizens and make Enugu a model for other states to follow.

Enugu State’s win is a significant achievement that highlights the importance of environmental sustainability and good governance. As the state government continues to prioritize environmental cleanliness and management, citizens can look forward to a healthier and more sustainable future. The N100 million prize will undoubtedly go a long way in supporting the state’s environmental initiatives, serving as a model for other states to emulate .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.