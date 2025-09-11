Disregard Demands for Service Chiefs’ Removal, Ndume Urges President Tinubu

Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial District, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to disregard mounting calls for the removal of Nigeria’s service chiefs, insisting that the military leadership remains competent and dedicated to securing the nation.

Naija247news reports that Ndume, a former Senate Leader and a longstanding voice on national security, issued the statement on Thursday in response to recent criticisms from the Northern Ethnic National Forum (NENF), which had demanded the sack of the service chiefs over what it termed “gross incompetence.”

Naija247news gathered that Dominic Alancha, the convener of the forum, accused the current military hierarchy of lacking the professional acumen to tackle the ongoing security challenges, including insurgency, terrorism, and banditry. Alancha also alleged that despite massive budgetary allocations to security, the outcomes have remained underwhelming.

However, Naija247news understands that Senator Ndume strongly disagrees with this assessment, describing such criticisms as “uncharitable” and “misguided.” He argued that the service chiefs possess the requisite operational training and experience but are hampered by inadequate resources and poor motivation.

“Those pushing for the sack of the present crop of service chiefs have ulterior motives and do not mean well for the administration or for Nigerians,” Ndume stated.

According to Naija247news, the senator reiterated his longstanding proposal for a “TEAM” strategy, Training, Equipment, Ammunitions, and Motivation, as the most effective approach to confront insurgency and insecurity across the country.

Ndume expressed concern over the welfare of frontline soldiers, disclosing that a private earns a base salary of about N100,000 monthly, with only N5,000 as daily operational allowance. Naija247news reports that the senator emphasized the need to improve welfare packages to sustain troop morale and operational effectiveness.

He further warned against public statements that could undermine the confidence of troops engaged in high-risk operations across conflict zones.

In a show of support for the current administration’s national security policy, Ndume also commended President Tinubu for promoting what he described as “ethno-religious balancing” in the composition of the security leadership, a move he believes fosters unity and national cohesion.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.