Dangote Cement Chairman Announces N3 Trillion in Shareholder Dividends Over 15 Years

Naija247news reports that Dangote Cement Plc has distributed over N3.3 trillion in dividends to its shareholders over the past 15 years, alongside consistent capital gains from rising stock prices on the Nigerian Exchange.

Naija247news gathered that this disclosure was made by the company’s newly appointed chairman, Emmanuel Ikazoboh, during a ‘Facts Behind the Figures’ presentation held at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) in Lagos on Wednesday. Ikazoboh, who recently succeeded Aliko Dangote, assured shareholders of sustained returns and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to transforming Africa through industrial self-reliance.

“To our investors, you have my unwavering commitment to safeguarding and growing your investment,” he declared, while also pledging strict adherence to corporate governance practices.

According to Naija247news, Ikazoboh emphasized that Dangote Cement will continue to create long-term value for stakeholders across its African operations. He also commended the company’s previous leadership under Aliko Dangote for setting a strong foundation.

Naija247news understands that Dangote Cement has invested over \$8.5 billion in capital projects across Africa within the last 15 years, further strengthening its market dominance.

Arvind Pathak, CEO of Dangote Cement, highlighted ongoing expansion plans, with the company targeting an installed capacity of 66.4 million metric tonnes per annum (Mta) by 2030. Pathak explained that this growth would be driven by both greenfield and brownfield developments in several African markets.

Naija247news reports that the company recently completed the first phase of its 3Mta Côte d’Ivoire plant, delivering 1.5Mta capacity, while construction is progressing on a 6Mta integrated plant in Itori, Ogun State. In Ethiopia, Dangote Cement has committed an additional \$400 million to double its existing capacity.

Speaking at the event, Umaru Kwairanga, chairman of the NGX Group, praised Aliko Dangote’s legacy and his role in democratizing wealth creation through the capital market. Similarly, Temi Popoola, GMD/CEO of NGX Group, expressed confidence in the new board’s ability to sustain shareholder value.

Faruk Umar, President of the Association for the Advancement of Rights of Nigerian Shareholders, said the consistent dividend payouts despite economic challenges reflect the resilience of the company’s leadership. Bisi Bakare, chairperson of the Pragmatic Shareholders Association of Nigeria, lauded the company’s strong governance culture.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.