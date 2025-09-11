Conservationist Hails Nigeria Customs for Seizing 340 Snakes, 17 Scorpions at Lagos Airport

Naija247news – Lagos, September 10, 2025 — In what has been described as one of the most significant victories against illicit wildlife trafficking in recent years, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted and seized 340 snakes and 17 live scorpions at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos. The haul, packaged for illegal export, has drawn commendation from conservationists, including Dr. Josef Onoh, the founder of Woodland Park Zoo in Enugu and chairman of Tenerife Hospitality Group.

The breakthrough, authorities said, was achieved under the leadership of Comptroller Mike Awe, Area Controller of the Lagos Airport Command. Officials confirmed that the seizure constitutes a serious breach of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), a global treaty Nigeria has been party to since 1974.

A Landmark Victory Against Wildlife Trafficking

Reacting to the seizure, Dr. Onoh, a prominent conservationist and investor in eco-tourism, commended the NCS for what he called a “decisive victory in the battle against illegal wildlife trade.”

“This proactive intervention sends a powerful message: Nigeria will not tolerate the exploitation of its natural heritage for illicit gain,” Onoh said. “The illegal trade undermines our biodiversity, tarnishes our global reputation, and disrupts the delicate balance of our ecosystems.”

Experts estimate the illegal wildlife trade generates between $7 billion and $23 billion annually worldwide. Nigeria has unfortunately emerged as a transit hub for trafficked pangolins, elephant ivory, parrots, and reptiles, raising international concern over its biodiversity management.

Ecological and Public Safety Risks

Beyond financial losses, Onoh emphasized the far-reaching consequences of wildlife trafficking.

“These activities fuel transnational crime, destabilize economies, and pose public health risks by enabling the spread of zoonotic diseases. The trafficking of live animals conducted without regard for welfare or ecology depletes Nigeria’s biodiversity and jeopardizes community livelihoods dependent on healthy ecosystems,” he said.

According to him, reptiles like snakes and scorpions play vital roles in pest control and biodiversity balance. Their removal from natural habitats risks localized extinctions and ecological disruption.

Building a Culture of Conservation

The NCS seizure has renewed calls for stronger partnerships between law enforcement, conservation groups, and local communities. Onoh stressed that the interception aligns with Nigeria’s National Strategy to Combat Wildlife and Forest Crime (2022–2026), which aims to dismantle trafficking networks and promote sustainable practices.

He also highlighted the importance of collaborations with global watchdogs such as the Wildlife Justice Commission and Focused Conservation, noting that Nigeria must shift its narrative from being a trafficking hub to becoming a leader in sustainable eco-tourism.

Woodland Park Zoo: A Conservation Blueprint

Onoh’s remarks were not just in praise of Customs but also tied to his own conservation mission. He is spearheading the multi-billion-naira Woodland Park Zoo project in the Iva Valley Forest Reserve, Enugu, which is currently 70 percent complete.

Designed as a world-class safari and conservation hub, the park will house giraffes, zebras, antelopes, crocodiles, snakes, and other species in welfare-focused habitats. It aims to promote wildlife tourism, conservation education, and job creation, positioning Enugu as a major destination for eco-tourism in Africa.

“The Woodland Park Zoo is more than a tourism venture; it is a testament to the belief that conservation and economic development can coexist,” Onoh said. “By showcasing Nigeria’s natural heritage, we can counter the destructive impact of wildlife trafficking and create a legacy for future generations.”

Changing Nigeria’s Global Reputation

Nigeria’s reputation has long been marred by associations with wildlife trafficking, especially in pangolin scales and ivory seizures. However, Onoh believes the consistent efforts of the NCS—including the recent interception and previous seizures such as the 1,600 parrots and canaries in July 2025—are beginning to reshape Nigeria’s image on the global stage.

“These actions prove that with commitment, collaboration, and enforcement, Nigeria can reclaim its standing as a responsible steward of natural resources,” Onoh added.

Looking Ahead: Conservation and Law Enforcement Hand in Hand

The commendation from Onoh underscores a broader message: that wildlife conservation is not just an environmental issue but a national security, economic, and public health priority.

He urged the Nigeria Customs Service to continue collaborating with agencies such as the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) and the Wildlife Law Enforcement Task Force, ensuring that seized animals are rehabilitated responsibly and traffickers prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

“Together, we can build a Nigeria where our ecosystems thrive, our wildlife is protected, and our nation is celebrated for its commitment to conservation,” Onoh said.

Conclusion

The interception of 340 snakes and 17 scorpions at Lagos Airport may appear like a singular event, but conservationists argue it is part of a larger narrative—one in which Nigeria transitions from a wildlife trafficking hub to a global leader in biodiversity protection and sustainable tourism.

With proactive enforcement from agencies like the NCS and the ambitious vision of conservationists like Dr. Josef Onoh, Nigeria’s natural heritage may yet be preserved for generations to come.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.