CBN Unveils Payments System Vision 2028 to Advance Financial Inclusion Nationwide

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has launched the Nigeria Payments System Vision 2028 (PSV 2028), a new strategic framework aimed at reshaping the nation’s payments landscape into a more inclusive, innovative, and globally competitive ecosystem.

Naija247news gathered that the initiative was formally introduced during the inaugural meeting of the PSV 2028 Project Committee held in Lagos on Wednesday. The apex bank emphasized that this framework builds upon the successes of previous payment strategies, notably the PSV 2020 and the soon-to-expire PSV 2025.

According to Naija247news, Musa Jimoh, Director of the CBN’s Payments System Policy Department, described the new strategy as a “national assignment,” underscoring its potential to redefine the financial interactions of individuals, businesses, and government entities.

Jimoh stated that, while Nigeria has achieved considerable growth in its payment systems over the past two decades, the pace of global technological advancement demands a more forward-looking and responsive approach.

“PSV 2028 presents us with a unique chance to create a future-ready system that is secure, efficient, and globally competitive,” Jimoh said during the event.

Naija247news understands that the framework will be developed through a stakeholder-led process, involving input from regulators, banks, fintech companies, payment service providers, consumer advocacy organizations, and other key players in the financial technology space. This inclusive approach is expected to ensure the strategy reflects real market needs, garners broad policy support, and accelerates innovation.

Naija247news reports that Ajao Niyi, former CEO of the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), lauded the CBN’s efforts, calling the PSV 2028 initiative a “new standard for stakeholder engagement.” He urged the private sector and regulatory stakeholders to rally behind the framework to ensure its success.

To effectively execute the strategy, Naija247news gathered that the CBN has constituted thematic working groups. These groups will focus on key areas such as infrastructure and interoperability, digital financial inclusion and consumer protection, innovation and digital identity, cross-border payments, central bank digital currency (CBDC) integration, as well as regulation, risk management, and cybersecurity.

According to Naija247news, PSV 2028 will serve as Nigeria’s guiding framework for digital payments over the next three years, reinforcing the country’s leadership role within Africa’s payment systems while aligning with international standards.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.