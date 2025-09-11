CBN Launches Nigeria Payments System Vision 2028 to Revolutionize Digital Finance

Lagos, Sept. 10, 2025 – The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has embarked on a bold new initiative to shape the future of Nigeria’s financial ecosystem with the unveiling of the Nigeria Payments System Vision 2028 (PSV 2028). The program, announced during the inaugural meeting of the PSV 2028 Project Committee in Lagos, is set to redefine the country’s approach to digital finance over the next three years, emphasizing financial inclusion, innovation, and global competitiveness.

PSV 2028 succeeds the soon-to-expire PSV 2025 framework and is intended to serve as the guiding blueprint for the nation’s digital payment landscape, reinforcing Nigeria’s leadership in Africa’s rapidly evolving fintech sector

A National Assignment for Financial Transformation

Speaking at the committee meeting, Mr. Musa Itopa Jimoh, Director of the Payments System Policy Department (PSPD), described the initiative as more than just a policy exercise. “This is a national assignment,” he said. “It has the capacity to transform the way individuals, businesses, and governments interact within the financial ecosystem. PSV 2028 is an opportunity to craft a future-ready payments system that is secure, resilient, and globally competitive.”

Jimoh reflected on Nigeria’s journey from the early reforms of 2006, through the milestones achieved under PSV 2020 and PSV 2025, noting that the new vision will consolidate past achievements while embracing emerging technologies and global best practices.

“Over the past two decades, Nigeria has made significant progress in its payment systems. PSV 2028 allows us to build on these successes and address the accelerating pace of technological change and innovation in the financial sector,” he added.

Vision 2028: Inclusive, Collaborative, and Innovative

The CBN has emphasized that PSV 2028 will be developed through an inclusive, stakeholder-led process. Regulators, banks, fintech companies, payment service providers, consumer advocacy groups, and other critical industry players will all be involved, ensuring that the framework meets practical needs and encourages innovation through shared responsibility.

Five thematic working groups have already been inaugurated to guide the strategy:

Infrastructure and Interoperability – focusing on creating a seamless and connected payment ecosystem. Digital Financial Inclusion, Consumer Protection, and Financial Literacy – ensuring that underserved populations can access financial services safely. Innovation, Digital Identity, and Emerging Technologies – integrating cutting-edge solutions such as blockchain, AI, and biometrics into payment systems. Cross-Border Payments and CBDC Integration – exploring ways to facilitate international transactions and integrate Nigeria’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). Regulation, Risk Management, and Cybersecurity – strengthening the resilience of the financial system against fraud, cyberattacks, and operational risks.

Additionally, a sixth group on Strategic Communications and Stakeholder Engagement was proposed to ensure broad public awareness and effective collaboration across the sector.

“The inclusive nature of this framework ensures that we are not working in silos. By engaging multiple stakeholders, PSV 2028 will reflect the realities of Nigeria’s financial system and encourage innovation through collective action,” Jimoh explained.

Strengthening Nigeria’s Digital Economy

Experts say that PSV 2028 comes at a crucial time, as Nigeria continues to witness rapid growth in digital finance, fintech startups, and mobile banking adoption. According to industry analysts, digital payments are increasingly driving financial inclusion, particularly in rural areas and among previously unbanked populations.

Mr. Ajao Niyi, former Chief Executive of the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), commended the CBN’s commitment to stakeholder engagement. “The success of PSV 2028 depends on collective commitment and collaboration. This is an opportunity for banks, fintechs, and all financial players to contribute their expertise to a forward-looking framework that positions Nigeria as a leader in Africa’s payments ecosystem,” he said.

The framework also emphasizes global competitiveness, aiming to align Nigeria’s financial services sector with international standards. This is expected to attract foreign investment, enhance cross-border transactions, and create a more robust financial infrastructure capable of supporting the country’s economic growth.

Why PSV 2028 Matters

The new vision comes at a time when technological advancements and innovation are accelerating, and the financial sector must adapt to keep pace. PSV 2028 is not just about payment systems—it is about creating a comprehensive digital financial ecosystem that supports businesses, governments, and consumers alike.

Some of the expected outcomes include:

Improved interoperability between banks, fintechs, and payment platforms.

Enhanced financial inclusion for individuals and small businesses across Nigeria.

Promotion of innovation , with adoption of emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain, and digital identities.

Strengthened cybersecurity and regulatory compliance across the sector.

Integration of cross-border payment solutions and the country’s CBDC into the global financial system.

“PSV 2028 is a unique chance to develop a financial system that is not only secure and efficient but also capable of competing on the global stage,” Jimoh said.

A Call for Collective Action

Industry stakeholders at the Lagos meeting expressed full support for PSV 2028. They pledged to contribute technical expertise, resources, and practical insights to ensure the framework is not just a document but a working blueprint for Nigeria’s financial future.

“The new vision is a testament to Nigeria’s commitment to innovation and collaboration. Its success will hinge on the willingness of all stakeholders to work together toward a shared goal,” said one senior banking executive.

The initiative also reinforces Nigeria’s position as a pioneer in Africa’s payments landscape, potentially setting a benchmark for other countries on the continent. Analysts believe that PSV 2028 could increase Nigeria’s global relevance in digital finance, attract fintech investment, and create opportunities for cross-border trade and financial integration.

Looking Forward

The CBN has made it clear that PSV 2028 is a long-term commitment, and its implementation will require sustained effort, collaboration, and innovation. As Nigeria continues to expand its digital economy, the initiative is expected to catalyze growth, drive financial inclusion, and strengthen resilience in the financial sector.

“PSV 2028 is more than a policy; it is a roadmap for the next chapter of Nigeria’s financial revolution,” Jimoh concluded.

With stakeholder collaboration, technological integration, and strategic oversight, PSV 2028 could reshape how Nigerians interact with money, payments, and the global financial system, cementing Nigeria’s role as a leader in Africa’s fintech and digital finance sector.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.