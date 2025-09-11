Menu
Politics & Governance

APC’s Ukachukwu Pledges Inclusive Development for Anambra Communities

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

11, September 2025/Naija 247news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Anambra State, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, has assured that no community will be left out in his administration. He made this promise while interacting with representatives of the Orsumenyi Elites group.

Ukachukwu’s Vision for Anambra

Ukachukwu outlined his plans for the state, which include interconnecting all council areas and the state capital, with special attention to major commercial and industrial hubs. He aims to make Anambra a huge industrial site, promoting economic activities that benefit all communities.

Economic and Agricultural Initiatives

The APC candidate also highlighted his strategy for achieving food sovereignty by improving productivity through initiatives like the Farmer Soil Health Scheme and revamped cooperative reforms. He emphasized the importance of meaningful engagement for youths and the unemployed.

Youth Empowerment and Development

Ukachukwu further stressed the need to rehabilitate and empower the youth, providing them with opportunities for growth and development. He believes that by engaging the youth, Anambra can unlock its full potential and drive progress.

Community Engagement and Support

The APC candidate’s commitment to community engagement and support is evident in his interactions with various groups. He has assured that his administration will prioritize the needs of all communities, ensuring that everyone benefits from the state’s development.

With Ukachukwu’s landslide victory in the APC primary election, his vision for Anambra’s development has garnered significant attention. As the governorship election approaches, his commitment to inclusive development and economic growth will likely be a key factor in determining the outcome.

Favor Akpan, News Writer

