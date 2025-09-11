ADC Urges Public Not to Judge Party by By-Election Results

11, September 2025/Naija 247news

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on the public to withhold judgment on the party’s performance based on the recent by-elections held on August 16. Despite failing to secure any seats in the polls, the party’s national spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, attributed the poor showing to the timing of the elections and the party’s level of preparedness.

A Challenging Transition Period

Abdullahi explained that the by-elections took place less than a month after the party’s leadership transition, which hindered its ability to effectively prepare for the polls. “The election happened too early in terms of transition for the party,” he said. “Most of the candidates, we didn’t even know, and that’s why we said we cannot judge the ADC by that.”

Looking Ahead to Future Elections

The ADC’s national spokesman expressed optimism about the party’s prospects in future elections, stating that the party will be better prepared to perform well. “There are other elections coming, and we will be ready for those,” he said. The party’s leadership is focused on strengthening its structures and preparing for upcoming polls.

The ADC’s poor performance in the by-elections has raised questions about the party’s viability. However, the party’s leadership remains optimistic about its future prospects. With a renewed focus on preparation and strengthening its structures, the ADC is looking forward to better results in future elections. Only time will tell if the party can bounce back and make a significant impact on the Nigerian political landscape.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.