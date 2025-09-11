ADC Members Not Cowards, Won’t Be Intimidated – Aregbesola

11, September 2025/Naija 247news

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has vowed to stand firm against intimidation and attacks, with the party’s National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, declaring that ADC members are not cowards and won’t be deterred by threats or violence.

Recent Attacks on ADC Members

The ADC has faced a series of attacks in various states, including Kaduna, Lagos, and Ondo. In Ondo State, thugs suspected to be sponsored by the All Progressives Congress (APC) invaded a Ward meeting, leaving three people hospitalized. Aregbesola’s comments come amid these incidents, which have raised concerns about the safety of opposition party members.

Aregbesola’s Stand

Aregbesola emphasized that the ADC is not fighting anyone and therefore won’t be intimidated by threats or violence. He urged members to remain steadfast and ignore negative comments, stressing that the ADC is not new to political struggles and won’t be deterred. The party is gearing up for the 2027 general elections, with Aregbesola expressing confidence that the ADC will dislodge the ruling APC.

Party’s Growing Strength

The ADC’s growing strength and popularity have been evident in recent times, with many Nigerians expressing dissatisfaction with the current administration. The party’s leadership has been working tirelessly to mobilize support and build a strong grassroots network.

Call to Action

Aregbesola’s statement serves as a call to action for ADC members to remain vigilant and focused on their mission to bring about change in the country. The party’s determination to push forward despite challenges is a testament to its commitment to the Nigerian people.

The ADC’s determination to push forward despite challenges is clear. As the party prepares for the 2027 elections, it remains to be seen how the APC will respond to the ADC’s growing strength. One thing is certain, however – the ADC won’t back down without a fight.

Reporting by Favor Akpan