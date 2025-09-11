ADC Leadership Dispute: INEC Recognizes David Mark, Rauf Aregbesola as Authentic Leaders

11, September 2025/Naija 247news

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is embroiled in a leadership dispute, despite the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recognizing David Mark as the party’s National Chairman and Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary.

INEC’s Recognition of New Leadership

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, has stated that the ADC is unaware of any court cases challenging its leadership, claiming the party has completed the administrative process of changing its leadership. Abdullahi dismissed reports of internal conflicts, attributing them to hollow claims and threats from disgruntled individuals.

Lawsuit Filed by State Chairmen

However, reports indicate that five state chairmen of the ADC have filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja, challenging the legitimacy of the party’s leadership transition under David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola. The state chairmen claim the takeover is illegal and that some chairmen were offered ₦20 million to step down.

Ongoing Dispute and Recognition

Despite INEC’s recognition, Nafiu Bala, a former Deputy National Chairman, has declared himself the authentic National Chairman of the ADC, relying on the provisions of the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act. Bala rejects the interim leadership arrangements, accusing opposition coalition leaders of attempting to hijack the party.

The ADC’s leadership dispute raises questions about the party’s internal dynamics and future direction. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the party will navigate these challenges and maintain its unity.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.