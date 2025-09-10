Voter Registration: South East Lagging Behind, Sparks Concern

10, September 2025/Naija 247news

The South East region of Nigeria is trailing behind other regions in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, sparking concern among stakeholders. Despite the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announcing over 3.5 million Nigerians have completed online pre-registration, the South East has recorded low numbers.

Regional Breakdown and Reasons for Low Turnout

A breakdown of the figures shows the South West region leading the exercise, with Osun State recording the highest number of online pre-registrants at 518,635. In contrast, the South East has recorded significantly lower numbers, with Enugu State having the lowest registration at 1,203. The low turnout in the South East has been attributed to:

– Loss of faith in the political system: Many residents feel they have nothing to benefit from the system, leading to apathy and disillusionment.

– Busy with economic activities: Residents prioritize economic activities over voter registration.

– *Lack of awareness*: Some rural dwellers may not be aware of the registration exercise or its importance.

Calls to Action

Stakeholders are urging residents of the South East to take advantage of the ongoing CVR exercise and register to vote. Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, emphasized the importance of voting and registering to vote, while APC Chieftain Ugochukwu Agballah encouraged residents to register and called on institutions and community leaders to mobilize residents. Public Affairs Analyst Nduka Odo attributed the low turnout to long-standing political apathy in the region.

The low voter registration turnout in the South East is a concerning trend that needs to be addressed. Stakeholders must work together to increase awareness and encourage eligible voters to register, ensuring the region’s interests are represented in the country’s democratic process. With the CVR exercise ongoing, there is still time for residents to register and make their voices heard.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.