Menu
Search
Subscribe
Power & Renewables

United Capital, Husk Power Seal Historic N5bn Loan Deal to Scale Nigeria’s Solar Minigrids

By: Joshua Chinonye

Date:

Lagos, Sept. 9, 2025 (Naija247news) – In a groundbreaking step for Nigeria’s renewable energy sector, United Capital Infrastructure Fund (UCIF) has signed a ₦5 billion ($3.2 million) revolving debt facility with Husk Power Systems, marking the largest naira-denominated deal ever in Africa’s community solar mini-grid industry.

The transaction, unveiled at the Africa Climate Summit (ACS2) in Addis Ababa, introduces a first-of-its-kind revolving structure, enabling Husk to access capital at least twice during the 10-year tenor. This effectively doubles the potential facility to ₦10 billion ($6.4 million).

Driving Energy Access Through Minigrids

Initial funding will deploy Husk’s pipeline of standalone solar minigrids across Nigeria, before scaling to interconnected minigrids (IMGs) and commercial & industrial (C&I) solar projects.

For years, the mini-grid sector in Nigeria has struggled with limited access to long-term, affordable local currency financing. The Federal Government has consistently highlighted community solar minigrids as a key solution to close Nigeria’s energy access gap, particularly for underserved rural areas.

Analysts at McKinsey have also ranked community minigrids among the cheapest, most effective pathways to electrify Nigeria’s 85 million unelectrified citizens.

UCIF and Husk Speak on the Landmark Deal

“This transaction underscores our commitment to advancing Nigeria’s renewable energy sector,” said Uchenna Mkparu, UCIF’s Chief Investment Officer.

“By structuring this revolving facility, UCIF is enabling scalable, sustainable energy access for households, SMEs, farmers, and underserved communities across Nigeria. Our goal is to replicate this model to deliver up to 100MW of clean power by 2030.”

For Husk, the deal represents a decisive breakthrough.

Manoj Sinha, Husk Power CEO and Co-Founder, described it as “a turning point for the industry.”

“Access to affordable, naira-denominated capital has long been a critical bottleneck,” Sinha explained. “This facility provides strong momentum for our Africa Sunshot Initiative, under which we aim to build, own, and operate 1,000 minigrids in Nigeria.”

A Milestone for Renewable Energy Finance

For UCIF, this marks its first renewable energy investment, aligning with its mandate to channel long-term, local-currency financing into projects driving sustainable growth in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The deal also signals growing investor confidence in Nigeria’s clean energy transition, especially as the government and private sector seek to bridge the energy poverty gap while reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Abraham Babajide Cole’s UK Exhibition Reimagines Yoruba Migration, Diaspora Identity for Black History Month
Next article
“Mali Starts Russia-Financed Gold Refinery to Reclaim Wealth, Redefine West Africa’s Mining Order”
Joshua Chinonye
Joshua Chinonyehttps://naija247news.com/
Joshua Chinonye is the Energy Editor at Naija247news, covering Nigeria’s oil, gas, and power sectors. He reports on energy policy, market trends, and sustainability with a focus on informing public discourse and decision-makers.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Mali Starts Russia-Financed Gold Refinery to Reclaim Wealth, Redefine West Africa’s Mining Order”

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
Naija247news – Bamako, Sept. 2025 — Mali, one of...

Abraham Babajide Cole’s UK Exhibition Reimagines Yoruba Migration, Diaspora Identity for Black History Month

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
Lagos, Sept. 9, 2025 (Naija247news) — Nigerian-born UK-based artist...

“Nigerian Students Turn to AI for Learning: Google Data Shows 200% Surge”

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Abuja, September 9, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigerian students are...

Nigeria Records 149% Surge in UK Student Visas Amid Tighter Immigration Rules

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
Abuja, September 9, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria has recorded...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

“Mali Starts Russia-Financed Gold Refinery to Reclaim Wealth, Redefine West Africa’s Mining Order”

Geopolitics 0
Naija247news – Bamako, Sept. 2025 — Mali, one of...

Abraham Babajide Cole’s UK Exhibition Reimagines Yoruba Migration, Diaspora Identity for Black History Month

Diaspora News & Features 0
Lagos, Sept. 9, 2025 (Naija247news) — Nigerian-born UK-based artist...

“Nigerian Students Turn to AI for Learning: Google Data Shows 200% Surge”

AI & Future Tech 0
Abuja, September 9, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigerian students are...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria