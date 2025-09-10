United Capital, Husk Power Seal Historic N5bn Loan Deal to Scale Nigeria’s Solar Minigrids

Lagos, Sept. 9, 2025 (Naija247news) – In a groundbreaking step for Nigeria’s renewable energy sector, United Capital Infrastructure Fund (UCIF) has signed a ₦5 billion ($3.2 million) revolving debt facility with Husk Power Systems, marking the largest naira-denominated deal ever in Africa’s community solar mini-grid industry.

The transaction, unveiled at the Africa Climate Summit (ACS2) in Addis Ababa, introduces a first-of-its-kind revolving structure, enabling Husk to access capital at least twice during the 10-year tenor. This effectively doubles the potential facility to ₦10 billion ($6.4 million).

Driving Energy Access Through Minigrids

Initial funding will deploy Husk’s pipeline of standalone solar minigrids across Nigeria, before scaling to interconnected minigrids (IMGs) and commercial & industrial (C&I) solar projects.

For years, the mini-grid sector in Nigeria has struggled with limited access to long-term, affordable local currency financing. The Federal Government has consistently highlighted community solar minigrids as a key solution to close Nigeria’s energy access gap, particularly for underserved rural areas.

Analysts at McKinsey have also ranked community minigrids among the cheapest, most effective pathways to electrify Nigeria’s 85 million unelectrified citizens.

UCIF and Husk Speak on the Landmark Deal

“This transaction underscores our commitment to advancing Nigeria’s renewable energy sector,” said Uchenna Mkparu, UCIF’s Chief Investment Officer.

“By structuring this revolving facility, UCIF is enabling scalable, sustainable energy access for households, SMEs, farmers, and underserved communities across Nigeria. Our goal is to replicate this model to deliver up to 100MW of clean power by 2030.”

For Husk, the deal represents a decisive breakthrough.

Manoj Sinha, Husk Power CEO and Co-Founder, described it as “a turning point for the industry.”

“Access to affordable, naira-denominated capital has long been a critical bottleneck,” Sinha explained. “This facility provides strong momentum for our Africa Sunshot Initiative, under which we aim to build, own, and operate 1,000 minigrids in Nigeria.”

A Milestone for Renewable Energy Finance

For UCIF, this marks its first renewable energy investment, aligning with its mandate to channel long-term, local-currency financing into projects driving sustainable growth in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The deal also signals growing investor confidence in Nigeria’s clean energy transition, especially as the government and private sector seek to bridge the energy poverty gap while reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.