Tyler Perry vs Derek Dixon: Actor Details Alleged Assault on National TV

By: Naija247news

Date:

Hollywood mogul Tyler Perry is facing renewed scrutiny as actor Derek Dixon shared graphic claims against him during a sit-down with ABC News’ Linsey Davis.

Dixon, known for his role on Perry’s BET series The Oval, recounted the first alleged incident at Perry’s Atlanta home in January 2020.

“I got into bed and then I noticed that he climbed into bed with me as well and started rubbing my leg. I jumped up out of bed,” Dixon said in the clip released ahead of the full interview.

The actor stressed the emotional toll, saying, “Unless someone has been through an experience where they lose control over their body, it’s hard to understand the kind of fear and emotion that comes with it.”

This revelation comes after Dixon filed a $260 million lawsuit against Perry and Tyler Perry Studios, accusing them of workplace harassment, sexual assault, and battery. According to the lawsuit, Dixon was invited to Perry’s home, drank excessively, slept in a guest room, and woke up to the alleged assault.

Perry’s representatives have denied all claims, dismissing the lawsuit as a scam.

