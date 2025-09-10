Trump Urges EU to Impose 100% Tariffs on China, India Over Russian Oil Purchases

Naija247news – Washington, Sept. 10, 2025 — United States President Donald Trump has called on the European Union to impose 100 percent tariffs on imports from China and India, escalating his strategy to pressure Moscow into ending its war in Ukraine.

According to reports from the Financial Times, Reuters, Bloomberg, and CNBC, Trump dialed into a meeting of US and EU officials in Washington on Tuesday, warning that Washington was ready to act immediately if European partners agreed to join in.

“We’re ready to go, ready to go right now, but we’re only going to do this if our European partners step up with us,” a US official told the FT.

The tariffs specifically target China and India, two of Russia’s biggest oil customers, as Washington intensifies efforts to cut off Moscow’s war financing. Trump had already raised tariffs on Indian imports to 50 percent last month, citing New Delhi’s continued energy trade with Russia.

On social media Tuesday, Trump described Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “very good friend,” adding that talks on trade barriers were progressing. Modi responded on Wednesday, saying he was confident negotiations would “unlock the limitless potential of the India-US partnership.”

China Yet to Be Targeted Directly

While India has been singled out, China — currently negotiating a broader trade deal with Washington — has not yet faced explicit tariffs linked to its Russian oil imports. Analysts warn that escalating tariff measures against Beijing could destabilize already fragile US-China trade talks.

Ukraine Peace Push Stalls

The tariff threats come as Trump faces challenges fulfilling his campaign promise to end the war in Ukraine swiftly. Despite months of diplomatic outreach, Moscow and Kyiv remain divided on issues such as territorial concessions and post-war security guarantees, while Russia continues heavy strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Global Trade Risks

The proposal underscores Trump’s willingness to weaponize trade to achieve geopolitical goals. Analysts note that a 100 percent tariff regime on Chinese and Indian exports could have far-reaching consequences for global supply chains, inflation, and the fragile post-pandemic recovery.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.